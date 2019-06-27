Venezuela's Maduro says authorities foiled opposition coup plot

Democratic candidates take the stage together for the first time as they jockey for position in the race to take on President Trump in 2020.2020 Electionsread more
In a strategy to draw attention away from Wednesday's Democratic debate, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign bought out YouTube's "masthead," the leading...2020 Electionsread more
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner breaks down the idea behind a bipartisan bill he introduced to provide more transparency in Big Tech.Technologyread more
Tesla is working on new battery cell designs, and a way to make their own cells, with R&D teams in a lab near its car plant in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
These attacks have given the public the opportunity to examine the problems associated with ransomware, where corporations -- not obligated to disclose these attacks -- have...Technologyread more
"As a private company we don't have the tools to make the Russian government stop," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the Aspen Ideas Conference on Wednesday. "We can...Technologyread more
Something unusual is happening in financial markets, and it could mean more gains lie ahead for stocks, if history is any indication.Marketsread more
Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said security forces had foiled an opposition coup attempt that included plans to assassinate him and other top political figures.World Politicsread more
Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Tesla Wednesday with an "underperform" rating and a price target 15% below where the stock closed.Marketsread more
Wi-Fi 6 will be the next-generation wireless standard. Along with 5G, it will represent the next big shift in connectivity and data, said Irving Tan, senior vice president and...Shaping the futureread more
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday security forces had foiled an opposition coup attempt that included plans to assassinate him and other top political figures and install a jailed former military officer as president.
A catastrophic economic collapse in the South American nation has fueled malnutrition and disease, prompting an exodus of the population toward Mexico and the United States. The armed forces have continued to side with the ruling Socialist Party despite calls by opposition leader Juan Guaido to disavow Maduro.
"We have revealed, dismantled and captured a fascist band of terrorists that planned a coup against Venezuelan society and Venezuelan democracy," said Maduro in an evening broadcast.
"They are captured, behind bars, with clear evidence after following this group of criminals and fascists."
The plan allegedly involved an attack on the headquarters of the Sebin intelligence agency to release General Raul Baduel, a former defense minister who was arrested on corruption accusations in 2009 after falling out with the Socialist Party.
Maduro said the plan involved Guaido as well as political leaders from Chile, Colombia and the United States.
Guaido dismissed the accusations as lies. Maduro's critics accuse him of fabricating plots for political effect based on coerced testimony of arrested suspects.
Guaido, who in January invoked the constitution to assume a rival presidency, called on the armed forces in April to disavow Maduro in an uprising.