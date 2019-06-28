Antitrust threats didn't stop investors from plowing money into Big Tech in the first half of 2019

Skip Navigation
By the numbers: Best June for the Dow since 1938

Wall Street wrapped up a roaring June and first half of the year as investors cheered the prospects of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve

Life after Obama: Jay Carney is a top advisor to Amazon's Jeff...

As public backlash against big tech companies grows, Jay Carney's dual role of managing PR and public policy is becoming a lot to handle.

Joe Biden loses support of top financier after segregationist...

Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Stocks rise to close out Dow's biggest June gain since 1938

Stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by bank shares, as investors looked ahead to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wall Street...

Corona brewer CEO: 'We'd always be ready' if Trump adds tariffs...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Friday that the brewer of Corona and Modelo would be ready if President Donald Trump put tariffs on Mexican beer.

Big Tech stocks continue to grow in first half of 2019 as critics...

The FAANG stocks all had a positive first half of the year even as lawmakers and regulators question whether they are too dominant.

Boeing 737 Max likely grounded until the end of the year as new...

The latest holdup in the plane's troubled recertification process has to do with a chip failure that can cause uncommanded movement of a panel on the aircraft's tail, pointing...

Here are the stocks Goldman says have the most on the line facing...

For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.

What happens in the 6 minutes of footage from the 'Avengers:...

On Friday Disney made one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. Marvel Studios began showing a new theatrical release of the film with...

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.

Iran says European efforts to salvage nuclear deal are not enough

European officials came up with a trading vehicle to help Iran get some relief from U.S. sanctions, but Tehran may see the proposal as insufficient.

Tech

Antitrust threats didn't stop investors from plowing money into Big Tech in the first half of 2019

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • The FAANG stocks all had a positive first half of the year even as lawmakers and regulators question whether they are too dominant.
  • Shares of Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple tumbled earlier this month following reports that top U.S. antitrust regulators were divvying up oversight responsibility over the companies.
  • Since then, most of those stocks have recovered.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California.
Getty Images

So far, 2019 has been a year of growth for the nation's largest tech companies while U.S. lawmakers and regulators question how big is too big.

Four of the five FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Netflix— have grown their market value at least 25% over the past six months. Microsoft, currently the largest public tech company in the U.S. with a market cap topping $1 trillion, has also grown its shares more than 31% since the beginning of 2019.

Only Google parent company Alphabet saw more modest growth of 3.6% since the beginning of the year.

Of the group, Facebook saw the biggest rally in its stock price, jumping more than 47% since the beginning of the year to reach a market cap of $550.9 billion. Netflix shares jumped more than 37% while Apple and Amazon both saw their stock prices rise more than 25%.

During that time, lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and abroad have lobbed criticism at Big Tech. Skeptics, which include presidential contenders like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, say the tech firms have grown too large and abuse what they call dominant market positions.

While the refrain "break up Big Tech" had been floated around even before Warren's policy proposal, investors seemed to see it as a more concrete possibility earlier this month. Shares of Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple tumbled following reports that top U.S. antitrust regulators were divvying up oversight responsibility over the companies.

But even over the past month, all of those companies except Alphabet have grown their stock price, showing investors are still largely confident in the tech industry's staying power. Facebook's stock actually went up after hours in April when it said it expected a one time charge of up to $5 billion in connection with the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into whether it violated a 2011 consent decree.

Other major tech stocks are also having a great start to the year.

Snap, which is much smaller than the other tech giants at a $19.2 billion market cap, has seen explosive growth this year. The stock is up nearly 160% in 2019. Earlier this month, BTIG analysts wrote that the company's comeback has been flying under investors' radar as it has introduced new products and monetization opportunities.

Tesla, on the other hand, has had a more turbulent start to the year as it has entered cost-cutting mode. The company, which has a market cap of $39.5 billion, has seen its shares fall more than 32% in 2019.

