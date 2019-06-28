Huawei expansion in Western nations may be 'a Trojan horse,' warns a top GOP Senate leader

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...Economyread more
Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.Marketsread more
UBS slashed its earnings forecast and price target for Elon Musk's Telsa.Investingread more
With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...Technologyread more
Facebook's automated system for detecting political advertising has flagged ads mentioning certain issues, even if they're not politically motivated. Small business owners who...Technologyread more
The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the immigration program known as DACA.Politicsread more
The University of Michigan's preliminary reading earlier in the month was 97.9.Economyread more
Alphabet-owned Wing is hiring dozens of employees as it prepares to expand its delivery services.Technologyread more
Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.World Economyread more
The increased presence of Chinese tech giant Huawei around the world, including in countries of U.S. allies in Europe, is troubling, GOP Sen. John Barrasso told CNBC on Friday.
"Huawei is a true threat. It could be a Trojan horse," said the third-ranking member in the Senate Republican leadership. He warned about Huawei's "influence in NATO countries."
The Trump administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are worried that Huawei's equipment, including smartphones and key networking gear for next generation 5G wireless, could be used by the communist government of China for spying.
Huawei has adamantly and repeatedly said it's separate from the Chinese government and it would not do its bidding.
However, the Wyoming Republican Barrasso remains unconvinced. "I have great concerns about Huawei and the threat that it would provide to our country."
Last month, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over threats against U.S. technology, leading the White House to effectively blacklist Huawei from conducting business with U.S. companies.
The Trump administration has tried to pressure other countries to follow suit on Huawei but faced resistance from European Union allies, including Germany which laid out specific security standards for foreign vendors.
Huawei said on Monday there's "no doubt" that it can meet the German requirements.
On Saturday at the G-20 summit in Japan, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet and discuss their 11-month trade war, with Beijing seeking relief for Huawei as part of any deal.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China will demand the U.S. remove its restrictions on the sale of American technology to Huawei.
If Trump were to accept those terms, that move would not sit well with Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. Huawei "is not something that can be used as a bargaining chip in trade," he argued.