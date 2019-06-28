How plant-based milk took on the $107 billion dairy industry

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

By the numbers: Best June for the Dow since 1938

Wall Street wrapped up a roaring June and first half of the year as investors cheered the prospects of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve

Marketsread more

Life after Obama: Jay Carney is a top advisor to Amazon's Jeff...

As public backlash against big tech companies grows, Jay Carney's dual role of managing PR and public policy is becoming a lot to handle.

Technologyread more

Joe Biden loses support of top financier after segregationist...

Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.

Politicsread more

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Marketsread more

Stocks rise to close out Dow's biggest June gain since 1938

Stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by bank shares, as investors looked ahead to a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wall Street...

US Marketsread more

Corona brewer CEO: 'We'd always be ready' if Trump adds tariffs...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Friday that the brewer of Corona and Modelo would be ready if President Donald Trump put tariffs on Mexican beer.

Food & Beverageread more

Big Tech stocks continue to grow in first half of 2019 as critics...

The FAANG stocks all had a positive first half of the year even as lawmakers and regulators question whether they are too dominant.

Technologyread more

Boeing 737 Max likely grounded until the end of the year as new...

The latest holdup in the plane's troubled recertification process has to do with a chip failure that can cause uncommanded movement of a panel on the aircraft's tail, pointing...

Airlinesread more

Here are the stocks Goldman says have the most on the line facing...

For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

What happens in the 6 minutes of footage from the 'Avengers:...

On Friday Disney made one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. Marvel Studios began showing a new theatrical release of the film with...

Entertainmentread more

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.

Market Insiderread more

Iran says European efforts to salvage nuclear deal are not enough

European officials came up with a trading vehicle to help Iran get some relief from U.S. sanctions, but Tehran may see the proposal as insufficient.

Market Insiderread more
Markets

How plant-based milk took on the $107 billion dairy industry

Natalie Zhang@https://twitter.com/nat_zhang
VIDEO7:0407:04
Here's how plant-based milk flooded the market
Food & Beverage

Beyond Meat surprised the stock market when the company turned out to be the best IPO of 2019.

Alternative meat was having a moment.

Alternative milk, on the other hand, has been quietly revolutionizing the dairy industry for years.

Milk, the kind from cows, was once a staple of the American diet.

But now consumers have their choice between almond milk, rice milk, oat milk, hemp milk, coconut milk and soy milk—you get the idea. Americans are drinking less and less milk now that store shelves are flooded with more and more options.

Paul Ziemnisky, EVP of global innovation at Dairy Management Inc., which represents dairy farmers, told CNBC in a phone interview that fluid milk, however, remains in 94 percent of households. He added that the dairy industry is finding ways to innovate through new flavors and products like Fairlife, a high-protein milk brand distributed by Coca-Cola.

"The plant-based guys like to poke and grab at just one number of a category, but we have strong pockets of growth," he said, adding that Fairlife has seen strong revenue numbers. "It's not just white milk anymore — it's milk with valued-added features."

Watch the video above to learn how plant-based milk is forcing the $107 billion dairy industry to evolve.