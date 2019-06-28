Trump-Erdogan meeting could result in sanctions on Turkey if it turns fiery, analyst says

A meeting between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely result in sanctions, with the two nations on a "collision course" over geopolitical issues, an emerging markets analyst told CNBC.

The two leaders are due to meet at the ongoing G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, with Turkey facing acrimony from the U.S. and NATO over its purchase of advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems, due to be delivered next month.

Erdogan told Japanese business newspaper Nikkei on Thursday that he believes the meeting with Trump will resolve the S-400 issue and strengthen bilateral relations.

However, Kim Catechis, head of global emerging markets at Legg Mason affiliate Martin Currie, told CNBC Thursday that Ankara and Washington are on a collision course not only over the missiles, but also Turkey's "support for Iran, Russia and Qatar versus the U.S.-supported Saudi Arabia and Israel."

"We expect this meeting to be fiery and believe it will result in sanctions, knocking investor confidence even further," Catechis said.

He suggested the sanctions could take the form of the U.S. cutting Turkey out of the F35 fighter program, which complicates matters due to Turkey's involvement in the manufacturing of the jet.

"There are a couple of critical components for which Turkish companies are sole suppliers," Catechis explained.

"Clearly, the impact on Turkey will be the loss of certain manufacturing jobs, as well as revenues."

He added that there could also be sanctions on the export of Turkish goods, though exactly which ones would depend on "the whim of (the U.S.) Commerce Department and the White House."