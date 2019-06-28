Foxconn says in rare interview that it remains committed to massive Wisconsin factory

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump and Xi agree to further trade talks at high-stakes meeting...

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to proceed with trade negotiations after a series of escalations to their nations' trade war...

World Economyread more

US and China agree to continue talks. Here's a timeline of how...

Trump's face-to-face meeting with Xi at the G-20 summit in Japan is just the latest step in a U.S.-China trade war with huge global implications.

Politicsread more

Trump offers to meet Kim at demilitarized zone that separates...

Before setting off for Asia, Trump sent a letter to Kim. The White House confirmed that correspondence between the two leaders was ongoing.

Politicsread more

Life after Obama: Jay Carney is a top advisor to Amazon's Jeff...

As public backlash against big tech companies grows, Jay Carney's dual role of managing PR and public policy is becoming a lot to handle.

Technologyread more

80% of the stock market is now on autopilot

80% of investing on Wall Street is tied to passive or quantitative funds, JP Morgan estimates.

Marketsread more

What is Foxconn, and the latest with its Wisconsin factory

Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics and the biggest assembler of Apple products, is building a massive factory in rural Wisconsin. CNBC got a...

Technologyread more

By the numbers: Best June for the Dow since 1938

Wall Street wrapped up a roaring June and first half of the year as investors cheered the prospects of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve

Marketsread more

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.

Market Insiderread more

Joe Biden loses support of top financier after segregationist...

Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.

Politicsread more

Boeing 737 Max likely grounded until the end of the year as new...

The latest holdup in the plane's troubled recertification process has to do with a chip failure that can cause uncommanded movement of a panel on the aircraft's tail, pointing...

Airlinesread more

Corona brewer CEO: 'We'd always be ready' if Trump adds tariffs...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Friday that the brewer of Corona and Modelo would be ready if President Donald Trump put tariffs on Mexican beer.

Food & Beverageread more

Turkey's Erdogan says no setback in missile deal with Russia;...

Turkey said on Saturday there was no setback in its plan to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems, despite U.S. opposition.

World Politicsread more
Tech

Foxconn says in rare interview that it remains committed to massive Wisconsin factory

Katie Schoolov
VIDEO17:3317:33
What Apple's largest manufacturer Foxconn does, and what it's really up to...
Tech

Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics and the biggest assembler of Apple products, is building a massive factory in a village in rural Wisconsin.

The state offered Foxconn close to $4 billion in subsidies to bring the project to Wisconsin. In return, Foxconn promised 13,000 jobs and a $10 billion investment in the state.

In the last two years, however, plans have changed many times and locals have been forced to move to make way for the 3,000-acre project.

CNBC got a rare chance to sit down with Foxconn and the Wisconsin official who helped broker the deal to ask: What's really going on with the project? Watch the video to learn more about Foxconn's contentious effort to build one of the world's largest factories — in the U.S.