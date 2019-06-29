From $18,000 to $85,000, this nonprofit is changing people's lives with just a year of training

Pursuit is a nonprofit located in an old zipper factory in Queens. It retrains low-skilled workers with no upfront cost.

Fellows that enter the program range from their early 20's to mid 40's and come from extremely diverse backgrounds. Pursuit looks for people with the highest need and most potential. Applicants are disqualified if they make over $45,000.

Admissions is selective. Only 10 percent of people who apply are accepted. Coding experience is not required, but applicants are screened for their tenacity and problem solving skills.

The program includes 10-12 months of intense training and another three years of hands-on mentoring.

Many fellows come from low-paying industries and have no coding experience prior to joining Pursuit. Before starting the program, fellows typically have jobs where they make an average of $18,000 a year. People who complete Pursuit's training take home an average of $85,000 a year.

Watch this video for an inside look into how the program works.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.