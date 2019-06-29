US business groups praise Trump's trade war truce, but want an 'enforceable agreement' with China

U.S. business groups praised President Donald Trump's decision to restart trade talks with China, but also made clear they expect further details from the White House and want lasting change to "unfair trade practices" by Beijing.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it wants an "enforceable agreement" in which Beijing commits to opening its markets and to increasing protection for intellectual property.

"We hope each side is now prepared to go the last mile to achieve a high-standard, comprehensive, enforceable agreement," said Myron Brilliant, the Chamber's executive vice president and head of international affairs.



"China must commit to addressing longstanding unfair trade practices and industrial policies that prevent a level-playing field for U.S. companies," Brilliant said.



The Business Roundtable, which represents American CEOs, urged "both parties to conclude an agreement that addresses structural issues in China and removes tariffs."

The Semiconductor Industry Association -- which advocates for chip companies like Broadcom, Qualcomm and Intel among others -- said they want additional details on Trump's comments regarding Huawei.



Trump said Saturday he would let Huawei buy American products so long as it does not pose a national security threat, seeming to reverse a sales ban on the Chinese tech giant.

And the Information Technology Industry Council, which represents tech giants like Google and Microsoft, praised what it called the "pragmatic and direct discussions" between Trump and Xi.

"We are also relieved that President Trump has reconsidered his threat to impose additional tariffs, which would have accelerated harm to all American consumers, workers, and businesses of all sizes," said Jason Oxman, the group's president and CEO.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce:

Semiconductor Industry Association:

Business Roundtable:

Information Technology Industry Council (ITI):