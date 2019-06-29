Trump and Xi agree to further trade talks at high-stakes meeting in Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump chat at a G-20 event a day before their highly anticipated bilateral meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to proceed with negotiations after a series of escalations to their nations' trade war threatened to disrupt the global economy.

On the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, the two leaders held a highly anticipated meeting, which Chinese media outlets reported ultimately took about 80 minutes.

Speaking after the bilateral, Trump said it had gone as well as it could have, and that negotiations with China would continue.

"We are back on track," the president said.

The Chinese state media, meanwhile, reported the two sides had agreed to resume talks and that the U.S. did not plan to levy any new tariffs on China's goods at this time.

For one, Chinese state-run press agency Xinhua described the meeting as the presidents agreeing "to restart trade consultations between their countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

The result of the presidents' talks appeared to align with what many experts predicted ahead of the event. That is, analysts and former diplomats who spoke with CNBC had projected there would be an agreement to temporarily pause any trade war escalation.

Still, markets were on edge about the meeting because Trump himself had suggested that he would be deciding whether to hit China with more punitive trade taxes if he didn't like what he heard from Xi. On the other hand, there had been sporadic hopes that Saturday's meeting could have resulted in the announcement of a framework for some sort of long-term deal.