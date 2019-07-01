US-China rivalry could create two separate tech worlds, says Boston Consulting Group

The trade war may or may not be on hold, but the tech war shows no signs of abating.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping offered international observers reassurances over the weekend that they could be moving closer to resolving their trade dispute after agreeing to a freeze on any further tariffs.

However, further frictions are to be expected, according to the chairman of Boston Consulting Group — not least in technology.

Hans-Paul Burkner told CNBC on Monday that "everyone will be happy" that trade negotiations have recommenced between the two economic superpowers. But he warned that their competing ambitions for technological dominance remain a major sticking point, and one that could lead to the emergence of two, separate tech ecosystems.

"There is still a possibility that we will really have two technology worlds: a Chinese one and a U.S. one," the management consulting firm's chairman said.