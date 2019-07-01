These five telco stocks may be worth investing in, says Morgan Stanley

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Asia set to trade mixed after Trump and Xi agree to a pause in...

Stocks in Asia Pacific rose in Monday morning trade after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs in an...

Asia Marketsread more

Stock futures surge after Trump and Xi agree to not impose more...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

These five telco stocks may be worth investing in, says Morgan...

Revenues at telecommunications companies are set to revive again after years of decline, predicted Morgan Stanley in a Thursday report — that could spell good news for telco...

Investingread more

Trump has not granted Huawei a general amnesty as part of trade...

Trump said he made the decision to allow Huawei to buy US products at the request of American "high tech companies." The president said his administration will meet to more...

Technologyread more

Trump shook hands with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone —...

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he crossed over the military demarcation line in the village into the North before he turned back...

World Newsread more

What is Foxconn, and the latest with its Wisconsin factory

Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics and the biggest assembler of Apple products, is building a massive factory in rural Wisconsin. CNBC got a...

Technologyread more

Trump becomes first sitting US president in history to cross into...

While the two spoke of reconciliation, Trump said that U.S. sanctions on the country over its nuclear weapons and missile development programs would stay for now.

Politicsread more

'It's a temporary timeout': Trump and Xi agree to talks, but...

Analysts are skeptical the U.S. and China can overcome their differences and reach a trade deal this year.

Traderead more

80% of the stock market is now on autopilot

80% of investing on Wall Street is tied to passive or quantitative funds, JP Morgan estimates.

Marketsread more

Two risks that could surprise the market in the second half

While Wall Street focuses on U.S.-China trade war dangers, Medley Global Advisors' Ben Emons sees two risks making a comeback in the year's second half.

Futures Nowread more

The best performing stock so far this year is a cosmetics company

Beauty company Coty is the best performing stock in the S&P 500 so far this year.

Investingread more

Life after Obama: Jay Carney is a top advisor to Amazon's Jeff...

As public backlash against big tech companies grows, Jay Carney's dual role of managing PR and public policy is becoming a lot to handle.

Technologyread more
Investing

These five telco stocks may be worth investing in, says Morgan Stanley

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley picked out five telecommunications companies it rated "overweight" that the investment bank said was under-owned and undervalued.
  • The bank expects global telco revenue growth to more than double between 2019 and 2021.
  • The 5G rollout — the next generation of high-speed mobile internet — is also set to drive up stocks of cell tower operators.
A tourist taking a photo with his smartphone at sunrise in Lisbon, Portugal.
Marco Bottigelli | Moment | Getty Images

Revenues at global telecommunications companies are set to revive again after years of decline, predicted Morgan Stanley —and that would spell good news for telco stocks.

The investment bank picked out five stocks it rated "overweight" that investors can buy: U.S. telco AT&T, HKT from Hong Kong, Canada's Telus, Brazil's Telefonica Brasil, Cellnex from Spain and Sweden's Tele2. The overweight rating is an indication that the bank expects a stock or index to outperform its peers.

"We think it's time for investors to revisit global telcos ... the stocks look under-owned and undervalued," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a Thursday report.

The bank expects global telco revenue growth to more than double between 2019 and 2021.

Among other drivers of that growth, it highlighted the trend of people consuming more data at an increased pace, causing them to sign up for multiple cellular plans. A wider usage of additional devices — such as smart watches and a second mobile phone for work — is also driving up data usage and subscriber growth, according to the report.

Carriers are also boosting revenues on more premium services, and attracting more users through increasing affordable plans, it said.

The 5G rollout — the next generation of high-speed mobile internet — is also set to drive up stocks of cell tower operators. Telcos need to lease space from these operators in order to install antennas and power wireless networks.

A worker climbs on a cellular communication tower in Oakland, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

In this sector, Morgan Stanley recommended Chinese cell tower companies, in particular China Tower. The bank said that 5G licences have been awarded to three telcos in the country, and China Tower is set to benefit from that.

Its Hong Kong-listed stock is up over 40%, compared to a year ago.

WATCH: What is 5G?
VIDEO5:0305:03
What is 5G?
CNBC Explains