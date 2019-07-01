Morgan Stanley on trade truce: No real progress, downside risks to economy and market remain

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
He's among three 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who have received the support...2020 Electionsread more
Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.Energyread more
The last time the tech sector had a first half this strong, Bill Clinton was still president. One semis stock is just getting going, says technician.Trading Nationread more
Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Oil surged on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts and the trade truce between the U.S. and China boosted sentiment for the commodity in a weakening global...Marketsread more
Veritas is lowering the cost of a whole genome sequence from $999 to $599. With less-comprehensive heritage and health tests from personal genetics companies 23andMe and...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Warren Buffett said he will donate $3.6 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Marketsread more
Tensions between the U.S. and China are not escalating but there is still no clear path towards a deal between the world's two biggest economies, according to Morgan Stanley.Marketsread more
The top performers on Monday were semiconductor companies.Marketsread more
Tensions between the U.S. and China are not escalating but there is still "no clear path" towards a deal between the world's two largest economies, according to Morgan Stanley.
Developments at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan over the weekend on their own do not erase the uncertainty that is weighing on corporate confidence and the broader global economy, the firm said.
"As things stand, we lack clarity on whether real progress was achieved on the sticking points that caused talks to break down in the first place," Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya said in a note to clients on Sunday.
On Saturday at the G-20 summit, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed not to impose new tariffs on U.S. and Chinese goods. The U.S. said they would hold off on the potential 25% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China and China said they would continue to buy U.S. agricultural products. This comes after a trade deal between the two countries fell through in the begging of May.
Although Trump said the two countries are "right on track," Ahya said the lingering unknown is dangerous for corporate sentiment and a looming economic slowdown.
"Uncertainty is the enemy of the business cycle," said Ahya.
Corporate sentiment is at multi-year lows, global PMIs for May fell broadly and Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell to its largest one-month decline on record. Ahya said the data is painting a bleak picture and causing consumer sentiment to "sour."
Ahya said the uncertainty, paired with earnings growth slowing, will cause the corporate sector to face tightening financial conditions. This "could impair lending, weaken confidence further and exacerbate the slowdown in growth," said Ahya.
Morgan Stanley's equity analyst Michael Wilson said to sell the trade truce news, in a note to clients Monday.
"A pause in rising trade tensions is not a fix for slowing US economic activity and earnings pressure," said Wilson.
Although unlikely, Ahya also said in the event of re-escalation between the U.S. and China, we could end up in a global recession in three quarters.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures implied a gain of about 250 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to gains.
—with reporting from CNBC's Patti Domm