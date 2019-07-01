Trump should improve Iran nuclear deal and use it as model for North Korea, ex-US ambassador says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 hits new record after Trump and Xi agree to trade truce

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Real Estateread more

Manufacturing was better than expected in June, but inflation...

Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiring

Economyread more

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Energyread more

Loss in MSG Networks could have covered nearly half of Durant's...

Shares of MSG Networks, the cable network that broadcasts the New York Knicks, dropped in trading Monday.

Marketsread more

Apple's design chief, Jony Ive, was often absent over the last...

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Technologyread more

Pete Buttigieg raises $24.8 million in the second quarter

He's among three 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who have received the support...

2020 Electionsread more

US construction spending unexpectedly fell in May

Weak construction spending was the latest indication that economic growth slowed in the second quarter after getting a temporary boost from exports and an accumulation of...

Economyread more

One of the best-performing tech stocks this year could rally...

The last time the tech sector had a first half this strong, Bill Clinton was still president. One semis stock is just getting going, says technician.

Trading Nationread more

Oil jumps as OPEC gets set to extend production cut

Oil surged on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts and the trade truce between the U.S. and China boosted sentiment for the commodity in a weakening global...

Marketsread more

For $600 Veritas will sequence all 6.4 billion letters of your...

Veritas is lowering the cost of a whole genome sequence from $999 to $599. With less-comprehensive heritage and health tests from personal genetics companies 23andMe and...

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Buffett is donating $3.6 billion in Berkshire shares to 5...

Warren Buffett said he will donate $3.6 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Marketsread more
Politics

Trump should improve Iran nuclear deal and use it as model for North Korea, ex-US ambassador says

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • John Negroponte, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says a nuclear agreement with Iran could be used as a framework for dealing with North Korea.
  • "We have to think about triangulating between Iran and North Korea," says Negroponte, who served in several roles in the George W. Bush administration.
  • However, Negroponte acknowledges that "persuading countries not to go nuclear is hard."
VIDEO8:5408:54
Former US ambassador to the UN discusses what might come next in the trade war
Squawk Box

The White House could use a stronger nuclear deal with Iran as a way to proceed with North Korea, John Negroponte, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNBC on Monday.

"We've got to improve the Iran agreement to the point where it's also something that could serve as a model for North Korea. But persuading countries not to go nuclear is hard," said Negroponte, who served in several roles in the George W. Bush administration. In addition to U.N. ambassador, Negroponte was deputy secretary of State and director of National Intelligence under the Republican 43rd president.

"We have to think about triangulating between Iran and North Korea," Negroponte added in a "Squawk Box " interview.

Iran announced last month it was scaling back on its compliance with major world powers its nuclear agreement, one year after Washington announced it was pulling out of the deal. Last week, President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on Iran after it allegedly shot down an American military drone and attacked oil tankers in the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

On Monday, Iran's foreign minister said the country had breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile, which was set in the 2015 multination nuclear deal. On Friday, European officials attempted to persuade Iran to stop development by offering trade incentives, but the assistance was not enough.

Looking to halt Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, Trump had met back in February with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, that summit was cut short after Trump announced a deal could not be reached. The White House was pushing for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons for an economic boost.

On Sunday, Trump met Kim and became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone. The two leaders said they would resume negotiations.

The impromptu Trump-Kim meeting may have set up the path for a deal, Negroponte said. "Not much else has worked in the past," he added, while advocating giving Trump's approach a chance. "Over the past 25 years, we've gone one step forward two steps back."

Next Article
Key Points
  • Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, according to the ISNA news agency.
  • Iran defied a warning by European co-signatories to stick to the deal despite U.S. sanctions.
  • Zarif confirmed that Iran had exceeded the relevant limit of 300 kg of uranium hexafluoride (UF6), but Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran's steps to decrease its commitments to the nuclear deal were "reversible."