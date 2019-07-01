Netflix is reportedly getting more disciplined about big-budget projects

Netflix is tightening its wallet when it comes to big-budget projects with a narrow appeal, according to a new report from The Information.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos reportedly told some Netflix executives last month that their spending needs to be more cost-effective in terms of the viewership for a show. In the past, Netflix has let chatter around a big project help justify its spending, even if viewership was not equally massive. But Sarandos' new guidance calls for shows and movies to bring in audiences that make up for their production spend, the report says.

Netflix has been spending big for original content. In the first quarter of 2019, the company reported net cash flow of negative $380 million, compared with negative $287 million for the same quarter the previous year. In April, Netflix announced that it would offer about $2 billion in debt to fuel its content spend and other expenses. The company had already announced a separate $2 billion offering several months earlier.

But recently, Netflix has been looking for a future with a more sustainable cash burn rate. In January, the company said it expects its cash burn to peak in 2019 and then fall in future years. The shift comes as an increasing number of media players are entering the streaming market, including Disney, Apple, AT&T's WarnerMedia and Comcast's NBCUniversal.

In the meeting with executives, Sarandos gave the example of Netflix's action-drama "Triple Frontier," starring Ben Affleck, according to The Information. He said the film did not attract enough viewers to justify its $115 million price tag, according to the report.

Netflix did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read the full report at The Information.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

WATCH: Netflix's DVD business is still alive and profitable — here's what it looks like