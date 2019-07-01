Netflix is reportedly getting more disciplined about big-budget projects

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 rallies to new record after Trump and Xi agree to trade...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Marketsread more

Cramer: Trump Huawei reversal may indicate 'something afoot' in...

"The president's people are shocked," says CNBC Jim Cramer.

Technologyread more

Wall Street pros say stocks will accelerate gains in the second...

Stocks are on a roll, and a majority of strategists polled in CNBC's "Halftime Report Stock Survey" believes stocks are heading higher.

CNBC’s Fast Money: Halftime Report: Stocks, Investing, Market Analysis - CNBCread more

Trade ceasefire rally could be short-lived, market strategists...

Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more tariffs.

Market Insiderread more

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Real Estateread more

The market is going straight up in 2019. Why the 2nd half could...

The bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.

US Marketsread more

Manufacturing was better than expected in June, but inflation...

Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiring

Economyread more

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Energyread more

Loss in MSG Networks could have covered nearly half of Durant's...

Shares of MSG Networks, the cable network that broadcasts the New York Knicks, dropped in trading Monday.

Marketsread more

Pelosi's latest Medicare proposal would pass drug discounts to...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare plan would give HHS the power to negotiate drug prices for federal health plans, which private health insurers already have, and...

Health and Scienceread more

Apple's design chief, Jony Ive, was often absent over the last...

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Technologyread more
Tech

Netflix is reportedly getting more disciplined about big-budget projects

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos told film and TV executives big budget projects must be more cost-effective, The Information reported.
  • Netflix is notorious for its massive content spend, but it has said it expects cash burn to peak in 2019. 
  • The reported messaging marks a shift in Netflix's strategy, which has previously justified lower viewership numbers for some content with buzz and credibility.
Netflix content executive director, Ted Sarandos attends the Vive Netflix 2017 at Museo Casa de la Bola on August 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Victor Chavez | Getty Images

Netflix is tightening its wallet when it comes to big-budget projects with a narrow appeal, according to a new report from The Information.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos reportedly told some Netflix executives last month that their spending needs to be more cost-effective in terms of the viewership for a show. In the past, Netflix has let chatter around a big project help justify its spending, even if viewership was not equally massive. But Sarandos' new guidance calls for shows and movies to bring in audiences that make up for their production spend, the report says.

Netflix has been spending big for original content. In the first quarter of 2019, the company reported net cash flow of negative $380 million, compared with negative $287 million for the same quarter the previous year. In April, Netflix announced that it would offer about $2 billion in debt to fuel its content spend and other expenses. The company had already announced a separate $2 billion offering several months earlier.

But recently, Netflix has been looking for a future with a more sustainable cash burn rate. In January, the company said it expects its cash burn to peak in 2019 and then fall in future years. The shift comes as an increasing number of media players are entering the streaming market, including Disney, Apple, AT&T's WarnerMedia and Comcast's NBCUniversal.

In the meeting with executives, Sarandos gave the example of Netflix's action-drama "Triple Frontier," starring Ben Affleck, according to The Information. He said the film did not attract enough viewers to justify its $115 million price tag, according to the report.

Netflix did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read the full report at The Information.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

WATCH: Netflix's DVD business is still alive and profitable — here's what it looks like

VIDEO1:0901:09
Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable
Digital Original