The market has been going straight up in 2019. Here's why the second half could be a 'grind'

The bull market celebrated its 10-year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.

The S&P 500 rose more than 17% in the first half, making this the best first half for the index since 1997, but the outlook for the next six months lacks clarity. The continuing trade war between the United States and China, uncertainty around the Federal Reserves's rate policies and the expectation of weakening earnings could combine to create a bumpy ride.

A note from Barclays last month said that a substantial increase in the second half would require a significant trade war deescalation, a rate cut and a continued softness of the industrial slowdown.

With all the uncertainty, Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets wrote that the second half "will be a grind higher rather than a straight shot."

The first big reveal for the second half came over the weekend, as the US and China called a truce in the trade war. Business groups offered tempered praise of the announcement, and the market opened slightly higher on Monday. However, the lack of a true deal still leaves the future of the trade war uncertain. Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahya said in a note to investors that, "the developments over the weekend on their own don't do enough to remove the uncertainty created by trade tensions, which began over a year ago and remain an overhang on corporate confidence and the macro outlook."

With the trade issue still unsettled, the economic outlook of many investors is trending toward bearish.

Estimates for 2019 global earnings fell 0.9% in June, according to Deutsche Bank. According to Bank of America's Fund Manager Survey, a net 50% expect global growth to weaken over the next 12 months.

RBC trimmed its EPS forecast for 2019 but said it sees strong buyback activity that could buoy the market.The uncertainty of earnings could lead to volatility, according to RBC.

"We continue to think that the equity market will zig and zag through year end, and that the risk in the short-term is to the downside," the RBC analysts wrote.