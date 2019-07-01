US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as market participants opted for riskier assets after the U.S. and China agreed to restart trade talks.

At around 04:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0274%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5507%.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the world's two largest economies agreed to resume trade negotiations over the weekend.

President Donald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G-20) summit in Japan last week.

These included no new charges and an easing of restrictions on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in order to soothe tensions with Beijing.

On the data front, manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for June is scheduled at around 9:45 a.m. ET. Construction spending for May and ISM (Institute for Supply Management) manufacturing index for June will both be released slightly later in the session.