When an advisor has to deliver some bad news to a client

While a gym workout can be a lot of fun, the cliche "no pain, no gain" is also true. The same goes with finances. Savers and investors who want secure financial futures tomorrow often have to face painful financial facts today — and it can fall to financial advisors to point them out.

In fact, that's their job. From cutting back expenses to cutting loose bad actors, financial health sometimes requires a little prudent pruning, with professional help.

We asked eight members of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisors Council, along with Helen Modly of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, what was the worst thing they ever had to tell a client.

Louis Barajas, founder and CEO of Wealth Management LAB, Tustin, California: "We do a thorough review of a new client's financial statements. When we pulled a credit report from a client and found credit accounts opened at their bank that they were not aware of, we did an audit of their bank statements and saw a lot of unidentified transactions. We ended up catching a $416,000 embezzlement from two bankers. It made the news."

Sophia Bera, founder of Gen Y Planning, Austin, Texas: "That the shady feeling the client had about their investment advisor was worth exploring because I couldn't find anything indicating that person was an investment advisor, and I thought that they needed to move their money as quickly as possible."

Douglas Boneparth, founder and president, Bone Fide Wealth, New York: "During the recession, when I was working in another advisor's practice, I had to tell some pre-retiree clients that they were not going to be able to retire in the timeframe they we're planning on. No one had expected a drawdown quite like what had occurred, so it was heartbreaking to tell them that they were going to have to work longer — assuming they kept their job."

Cathy Curtis, founder and CEO of Curtis Financial Planning, Oakland, California: "It's always hard to tell a client that their savings won't last through retirement if they keep on the course they are on. No one wants to hear this. I've had clients get angry, and others that have cried and others that don't believe it. After the initial reaction, we go on to discuss how to make adjustments — either cut expenses and save more, or find ways to bring in more income."

Rianka Dorsainvil, founder and president of Your Greatest Contribution: "One of the hardest conversations I had to have with a client was sharing with him that he was not financially able to retire. He had earned great money over his lifetime, but was not saving enough for retirement. Based on the cash flow he expected in retirement, his savings weren't enough to retire when he wanted."