Asia stocks mixed as S&P 500 touches record high

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 touched a record high overnight on Wall Street on the back of a recent pause in tariff escalation between the U.S. and China.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.12% in early trade, while the Topix rose 0.13%.

In South Korea, however, the Kospi slipped 0.4%

Over in Australia the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.27% as most sectors advanced.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its monetary policy decision later on Tuesday, with market expectations that interest rates will be cut. Ahead of that, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6965 after slipping from levels above $0.700 yesterday.