Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says renewed trade talks with China have 'already begun'

Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

Politicsread more

Asia stocks mixed as S&P 500 touches record high

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 touched a record high overnight on Wall Street on the back of a recent pause in tariff escalation...

Asia Marketsread more

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Marketsread more

Companies are warning that earnings results are going to be...

77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.

Marketsread more

US-China relations could get better despite trade tensions,...

The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.

Politicsread more

Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO: Many Chinese firms listed abroad...

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Charles Li said he's "quite confident that many" Chinese companies listed abroad will move to offer stock in the Hong Kong marketplace.

China Marketsread more

Chinese military conducts missile tests in the hotly contested...

The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...

Politicsread more

S&P 500 closes at record as chipmakers get a boost from US-China...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

Russia will make few units of a hypersonic weapon Putin bragged...

The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.

Politicsread more

US companies tentatively step back into business with Huawei

American semiconductor companies and Microsoft are making plans to continue business as usual with Huawei as experts make sense of amendments to Trump's ban.

Technologyread more

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Real Estateread more

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas...

Sportsread more
Asia Markets

Asia stocks mixed as S&P 500 touches record high

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Asia stocks traded mixed in the morning.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its monetary policy decision later on Tuesday, with market expectations that interest rates will be cut.
  • The S&P 500 added 0.8% overnight to 2,964.33, a record closing high.

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 touched a record high overnight on Wall Street on the back of a recent pause in tariff escalation between the U.S. and China.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.12% in early trade, while the Topix rose 0.13%.

In South Korea, however, the Kospi slipped 0.4%

Over in Australia the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.27% as most sectors advanced.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its monetary policy decision later on Tuesday, with market expectations that interest rates will be cut. Ahead of that, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6965 after slipping from levels above $0.700 yesterday.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.8% to 2,964.33, a record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 117.47 points to end the day at 26,717.43, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% to close at 8,091.16.

The moves came as investors cheered recent developments over the weekend on the U.S.-China trade front, with the two countries' presidents agreeing not to slap new duties on each others goods after meeting at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that trade talks between the two countries have "already begun. "

Trump also suggested he will be reversing his administration's decision to ban American companies from selling products to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which Washington has previously described as a security risk to America and its allies.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.809 after rising from levels below 96.6 in the previous session. The Japanese yen traded at 108.41 against the dollar following lows above 108.4 seen yesterday.

Oil prices declined in the morning of Asian trading hours after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Monday to extend production cuts by nine months. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.43% to $64.78 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 0.74% to $58.65 per barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.