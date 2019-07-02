European stocks set for higher open as Trump says US-China trade talks underway

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday pledged to an assembly of global business leaders and government representatives that Beijing will push to create an equal playing field...China Economyread more
Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.Politicsread more
After the U.S. initiated a "game changing" cyber strike on Iran's weapons systems, military warfare could increasingly look like a loss of connectivity — rather than a loss of...Cybersecurityread more
Stocks in Asia mostly edged up in Tuesday afternoon trade. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its cash rate to a new all-time low.Asia Marketsread more
Nike pulled sneakers that featured an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe with a symbol that he and...Retailread more
A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.Marketsread more
77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.Marketsread more
Sales of Manhattan real estate jumped for the first time in a year and a half, but the good times aren't likely to last.Wealthread more
The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.Politicsread more
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Charles Li said he's "quite confident that many" Chinese companies listed abroad will move to offer stock in the Hong Kong marketplace.China Marketsread more
The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...Politicsread more
European stocks are set to continue their rally on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China, which had stalled in May, have "already begun" following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the weekend.
The FTSE 100 was seen gaining a further 16 points to 7,513, the DAX is expected to open around 12 points higher at 12,534, and the CAC is set to edge 7 points higher at 5,575.
President Trump said on Monday that trade talks were back underway between the world's two largest economies after the leaders met on the sidelines of last week's Group of Twenty (G-20) summit in Osaka, but added that any deal would need to be somewhat tilted in Washington's favor.
Stocks in Asia mostly edged up in Tuesday afternoon trade, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains with a 1.35% jump on its return to trade after a holiday on Monday. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) slashed its cash rate to an all-time low.
Just days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the White House went on to ratchet up pressure on Europe, proposing $4 billion in potential additional tariffs on European Union goods amid a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. The U.S. Trade Representative's office listed olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky among those which could be hit with tariffs.
Focus in Europe will also be on the EU's third consecutive day of discussions over who should take the bloc's top jobs until 2025. Leaders from the 28 member states were embroiled in exhaustive talks Monday which resulted in Italy and eastern European states blocking socialist Dutch former foreign minister Frans Timmermans from replacing Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the EU Commission.
In the U.K., Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond challenged the two hopefuls to replace Prime Minister Theresa May over their spending pledges, warning that leaving the EU without a deal would swallow the budget allocated to ease Britain's post-Brexit transition.
In corporate news, British giant WPP announced Monday that it is in exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in data analytics unit Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital. The $4 billion deal is intended to steer the world's biggest advertising company back to growth.