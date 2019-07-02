European stocks set for higher open as Trump says US-China trade talks underway

European stocks are set to continue their rally on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China, which had stalled in May, have "already begun" following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the weekend.

The FTSE 100 was seen gaining a further 16 points to 7,513, the DAX is expected to open around 12 points higher at 12,534, and the CAC is set to edge 7 points higher at 5,575.