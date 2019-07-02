Hong Kong protesters disperse one day after storming the legislature

One day after angry protesters stormed and vandalized Hong Kong's legislature amid anger over a proposed extradition bill, the exterior of the building appeared calm on Tuesday.

Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the former colony's handover from Britain to China on July 1, 1997.

About half a million protesters took to the streets on Monday in a mostly peaceful rally from Causeway Bay to Central in downtown Hong Kong. But this year's protests were marred by anger over a now-suspended bill that would pave the way for suspected criminals to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

A group of protesters turned violent, smashing windows of the city's government building and leaving its walls covered in graffiti. Some entered the building by force and turned the offices upside down.

Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowds, riling the protesters further.