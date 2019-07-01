Thousands pour into the streets of Hong Kong to mark 22 years since its handover to China

Anti-extradition protesters outside the Legislative Council Complex ahead of the annual flag raising ceremony of 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China on July 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Anthony Kwan | Getty Images

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Monday to demonstrate against a recent proposed extradition bill, as the city marked the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China. Since the July 1 handover in 1997, citizens of Hong Kong — a Special Administrative Region of China — have been rallying every year to demand for democracy. Organizers said that about 50,000 people rallied last year, but police said there were less than 10,000 protesters at its peak. Some experts predict there will be more people at this year's rally after recent protests, which started in early June, against the government's proposed extradition bill — a controversial law that would pave the way for alleged criminals to stand trial in mainland China for trial. Meanwhile, a separate group of Hong Kong protesters rallied on Sunday and Monday in support of the local police and Beijing for trying to maintain order. Following days of protests which became one of the city's largest and most violent rally in decades, the Hong Kong government on June 15 suspended the bill. On Monday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam finally again after being accused for not being seen in public since June 18 — when she made a public apology for stoking anxiety and conflict with the unpopular plan. Public outrage over how she handled the protests, including her issued apologies through the city's spokespeople, have led to outcries for her resignation.

It's a proposal, or a set of proposals, which strike a terrible blow ... against the rule of law, against Hong Kong's stability and security, against Hong Kong's position as a great international trading hub. Chris Patten Hong Kong's last British governor

Speaking at the flag- raising ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary for the handover, Lam said: "The incident that happened in recent months has led to controversies and disputes between the public and the government. This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately." "After this incident, I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government's future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the community," she added.

'Volatile' situation

"This year's anniversary is shaping up to be quite volatile due to the unresolved nature of the extradition bill," said Andrew Colfan at Eurasia Group. "While some pro-democracy forces have accepted the 'compromise' of only a partial withdrawal of the bill, others continue to fight for the full withdrawal, as well as Carrie Lam's resignation." Lam has been criticized for mishandling the police violence against the protesters in Hong Kong and only acting on behalf of the Chinese government. Protesters saw the proposed extradition bill as just another step by Beijing to jeopardize Hong Kong's autonomy, but the Chinese government has denied any interference. Addressing the public, Lam said on Monday: "Every one of us in Hong Kong, though holding different views and assuming different roles, loves this place and treasures our long-cherished values. I and the (Hong Kong) government will double our efforts to restore people's confidence and get Hong Kong off to a new start."

Hong Kong has already lost much of its freedom to Beijing's encroachment. Andrew Colfan

The area around Golden Bauhinia Square, where the flag-raising ceremony took place has been blocked off since Saturday to prevent protesters from gathering to disrupt it. But protesters started setting up barricades across nearby streets as early as 4:30 a.m. local time, leading to a standoff with police blocking access to the square. They began moving toward the police as the ceremony was about to take place at 8 a.m. While officers drove back demonstrators with plastic shields, the retreating protesters pointed open umbrellas to ward off pepper spray.

Business concerns