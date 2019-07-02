'There's no credible path at the moment' for tariffs ending, Morgan Stanley strategist says

A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."Economyread more
In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...Retailread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Tesla shares surged Tuesday after the electric auto maker said it shattered its previous production and delivery records during the second quarter, soundly beating analysts...Autosread more
The 10-year Treasury yield fell back under 2% on Tuesday as concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.Bondsread more
Pershing Square Capital Management chief Bill Ackman's win streak showed no signs of stopping halfway through 2019.Hedge Fundsread more
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up. ... It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...Politicsread more
Amazon's proposed tower represents its plans to continue to grow in Bellevue, Washington.Technologyread more
Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
"Even though we're small, we fought a hard fight. And we won. That'll send a pretty strong message to Huawei," says CNEX co-founder Alan Armstrong.Technologyread more
In a milestone approval, Alphabet-owned Waymo becomes first autonomous vehicle company to transport passengers for robotaxi service.Technologyread more
A top Morgan Stanley strategist said Tuesday that "there is no credible path at the moment" for the tariffs between China and the United States being removed despite the countries agreeing to a trade war truce over the weekend.
Speaking on CNBC's "The Exchange, " Michael Zezas, head of U.S. public policy strategy at Morgan Stanley, said there is no reason to think that the most recent pause in the trade war will end differently than previous ones.
"It's good news that both sides are back to talking, but I think what's more important is the things that we didn't learn as a consequence of the G-20," Zezas said. "We didn't learn what progress was made, if any, on the key issues that were dividing both sides ahead of the May 5 re-escalation."
The U.S. and China agreed to reopen negotiations and hold off on raising tariffs at the G-20 summit in Japan. The two countries traded increased tariffs in May, and currently China imposes tariffs to up to 25% on $60 billion of U.S. goods, while the Trump administration levies tariffs of 25% on $250 billion of Chinese products. Before the summit, President Donald Trump had been threatening to expand the tariffs to an additional $300 billion of goods.
Trump said Monday that talks with China about the tariffs have already begun. The U.S. also this week proposed tariffs on an additional $4 billion of European goods this week.
Zezas also said he believes that the markets have not priced in the impact of the existing tariffs.
"We are already at a point where S&P 500 earnings are in a recession," he said. "We think this can further weigh on it because now that you don't have the existing tariffs rolling off any time soon, there have to be investments made in supply chain management and other types of cap-ex to deal with that."
Zezas added that he expects GDP growth in 2020 to be 1.7% and also anticipates a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in July. His GDP forecast is in line with the Congressional Budget Office's projection of 1.7% for 2020 and below the Trump administration's forecast of roughly 3%.