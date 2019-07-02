Trump to nominate Judy Shelton, Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump to nominate Judy Shelton, Christopher Waller to the Federal...

The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.

The Fedread more

Tesla stock surges after setting new delivery and production...

Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.

Autosread more

Amazon is making grocery brands pay for losses on Prime Day...

The policy change reflects a broader push by Amazon to squeeze profits out of a historically low-margin business.

Technologyread more

Nike's Betsy Ross controversy highlights new dangers lurking in...

In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...

Retailread more

Trump administration says it will print census without...

The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that...

Politicsread more

Home sales trends point to recession in late 2019 or 2020, Fed...

A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."

Economyread more

Symantec shares soar on report that Broadcom in talks to acquire...

Symantec, which has been plagued by management turnover and deteriorating earnings, is in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to Bloomberg.

Technologyread more

House Committee sues Treasury for Trump tax returns

The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....

Politicsread more

10-year yield falls back below 2%, global yields sink into...

The 10-year Treasury yield fell back under 2% on Tuesday as concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.

Bondsread more

Cramer: Tech stocks are overvalued, but 'it's not like we've gone...

"After a big run, you always hear that there are just too many bulls, too much excitement, too much optimism," but Jim Cramer's not buying it.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square up 45% in the first half of 2019

Pershing Square Capital Management chief Bill Ackman's win streak showed no signs of stopping halfway through 2019.

Hedge Fundsread more

VP Pence abruptly cancels NH trip: 'No cause for alarm'

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up. ... It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...

Politicsread more
Federal Reserve

Trump to nominate Judy Shelton, Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he intends to nominate Christopher Waller, the executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to the president during his 2016 campaign, to the Federal Reserve's board.
  • The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.
  • Shelton was earlier speculated to be a pick for the Federal Reserve board. In an interview with CNBC in June, Shelton said that if appointed, she would lower interest rates to 0% in one to two years.
Judy Shelton, U.S. executive director for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, speaks during an interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Donald Trump intends to nominate Christopher Waller, executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to the president during his 2016 campaign, to the Federal Reserve's board.

The announcements, in a pair of tweets late Tuesday, come after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration. Moore, a conservative pundit, dropped out of consideration in May, citing public scrutiny of his professional and personal lives. Cain, the businessman and former GOP presidential candidate, dropped out of contention for the Fed in late April.

Shelton was earlier speculated to be a pick for the Federal Reserve board. In an interview with CNBC in June, Shelton said that if appointed, she would lower interest rates to 0% in one to two years, echoing calls from Trump to lower rates. 

Waller has worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis since 2009, and previously was a chair of economics at the University of Notre Dame and a chair in macroeconomics and monetary theory at the University of Kentucky. He has written about the dangers of an inverted yield curve, in which short-term Treasury yields outpace long-term yields.

The 3-month bond yield topped 10-year yields in May, the widest yield curve inversion since the financial crisis. Some economists and investors believe the curve sends a warning about economic growth.

Both nominees will need Senate confirmation. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Trump has lambasted Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, rather than cutting and aiding the flow of money. Trump recently said that the Fed has "gone crazy" with monetary policy. Powell has denied that the bank's decisions are influenced by any political pressure.

WATCH: Judy Shelton: Free market mechanisms can work

VIDEO7:2607:26
Judy Shelton: Free market mechanisms can work
Squawk on the Street