Job creation has another rough month in June as private payrolls rise by just 102,000

Job creation looks to have had another rough month in June, with private companies adding just 102,000 new positions, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics.

That missed even the meager 135,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones and comes off the weak May growth of just 41,000. The May number was revised up from an initially reported 27,000.

The disappointment sets the stage for another possible letdown from the more widely watched nonfarm payrolls report from the Labor Department, which will be released Friday and is expected to show growth of 165,000 after May's lackluster 75,000.

"The economy's growth rate is significantly slowing, and I think the risks are rising that it's going to stall out," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. "I think the economy is on the razor's edge, and this number is consistent with that view."

Economic data overall has been wobbly lately as economists see growth slowing in 2019 and a possible recession ahead in 2020.

"The job market continues to throttle back," Zandi said in a statement. "Job growth has slowed sharply in recent months, as businesses have turned more cautious in their hiring. Small businesses are the most nervous, especially in the construction sector and at bricks-and-mortar retailers."