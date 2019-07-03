'Trumponomics' co-author: Trump's Fed picks should easily gain Senate approval

President Donald Trump's newest picks for the Federal Reserve board should easily gain Senate approval, economist Art Laffer told CNBC's "Closing Bell " on Wednesday.

"I don't see why there should be any controversy ever on getting these two approved," said Laffer, a former economic advisor to Trump and former President Ronald Reagan. "They should be good for monetary policy."

Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that he intends to nominate Christopher Waller, executive vice president at the St. Louis Fed, and Judy Shelton, Trump's former campaign economic advisor, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Both candidates, once nominated, need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Trump's latest picks come after Stephen Moore and Herman Cain earlier this year both withdrew their names from consideration amid criticism.