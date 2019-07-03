Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in the second quarter for the 2020 presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in the second quarter of this year for his bid to win the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, his campaign spokesman said Wednesday.
Biden's haul came in just 66 days, as opposed to the three full months of the quarter, since he only formally announced his candidacy on April 25.
Biden's spokesman said 97% of the donations to the campaign were in amounts of less than $200.
"After just two months in this race, we have seen Americans in every corner of the country chip in to join this battle for the soul of our nation," said Greg Schultz, Biden's campaign manager.
"We are grateful for the immense grassroots support we are seeing. We're continuing to build a campaign that energizes and expands Team Joe and puts us in a strong position to take on [President] Donald Trump," Schultz said.
Another leading Democratic presidential contender, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, raised $18 million in the second quarter and transferred $6 million to his presidential campaign from his Senate campaign and from at least one other committee.
Sanders had about $30 million on hand.
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.8 million and had $22.6 million on hand.
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, the only other Democratic contender to put out fundraising tallies so far for the second quarter, has raised $2.8 million and transferred $700,000 to his campaign.
None of the second-quarter tallies among the handful of Democratic candidates to announce their latest fundraising numbers has compared with Trump's.
Trump, along with the Republican National Committee, raked in $105 million during that time period.
Biden came under scrutiny after his lackluster debate performance last week. At least one top bundler of Biden's campaign, from the Bay Area of California, decided to no longer support him.
During the debate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., attacked Biden for his past work with and complimentary remarks for segregationists in the U.S. Senate and questioned his record on busing for public school students.
Biden has since seen his double-digit lead in some polls virtually vanish.
— Additional reporting by Jacob Pramuk
