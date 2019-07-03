Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in the second quarter for the 2020 presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in the second quarter of this year for his bid to win the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, his campaign spokesman said Wednesday.

Biden's haul came in just 66 days, as opposed to the three full months of the quarter, since he only formally announced his candidacy on April 25.

Biden's spokesman said 97% of the donations to the campaign were in amounts of less than $200.

"After just two months in this race, we have seen Americans in every corner of the country chip in to join this battle for the soul of our nation," said Greg Schultz, Biden's campaign manager.

"We are grateful for the immense grassroots support we are seeing. We're continuing to build a campaign that energizes and expands Team Joe and puts us in a strong position to take on [President] Donald Trump," Schultz said.