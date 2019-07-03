Kudlow says US-China trade talks to be held in person as soon as next week

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Kamala Harris bundlers wave of donor support since debate...

Sen. Kamala Harris is seeing a wave of enthusiasm from donors who had no interest in backing her before she took on former Vice President Joe Biden during last week's debate....

Trump to Iran after its uranium enrichment announcement: 'Be...

"Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" he said.

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

Dow, Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed...

Stocks closed at record highs as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Jobs report could show slowing trend and be the lever the Fed...

Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing .

Federal appeals court says Amazon is liable for third-party...

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Amazon can be held liable for for defective goods that third-party vendors sell on its site.

Pentagon condemns 'truly disturbing' Chinese missile tests in...

Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.

Russian who runs Kremlin defense industry: S-500 'will enter...

Russia claims that the ground-based missile system is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35.

How 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will impact the Marvel Cinematic...

With the debut of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in theaters this week, Phase III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close, but Disney isn't done telling stories...

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Politics

Kudlow says US-China trade talks to be held in person as soon as next week

Key Points
  • White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says trade talks are set to continue this week.
  • Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.
  • President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a meeting in Japan last week to relaunch talks that had stalled in May.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, May 3, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Top representatives from the United States and China will meet in the coming week to continue trade talks between the world's largest economies, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

"Those talks will continue in earnest this coming week," Kudlow told reporters.

The two sides have already been in communication by phone. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a meeting in Japan last week to relaunch talks that had stalled in May.

Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.

"I don't know precisely when. They're on the phone. They're going to be on the phone this coming week and they'll be scheduling face-to-face meetings," he said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are leading the talks for the American side.

Talks between the two sides broke down in May after U.S. officials accused China of pulling back from commitments it had made previously in the text of an agreement that negotiators said was nearly finished.

Washington accuses Beijing of allowing intellectual property theft and forcing U.S. companies to share their technology with Chinese counterparts in order to do business in China. It wants China to change its laws on those and other issues. China denies such practices and is reluctant to make sweeping legal changes.

Both countries have levied tariffs on the other, but Trump made two major concessions at the meeting with Xi to get talks started again: he agreed not to put tariffs on some $300 billion in additional Chinese imports and to loosen restrictions on Chinese technology company Huawei.

The United States has 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods now ranging from semi-conductors to furniture.

"We've been accommodative. We will not lift tariffs during the talks," Kudlow said. "We are hoping that China will toe its end of it by purchasing a good many of American imports."

Markets

Here are the biggest stock winners from the US-China trade ceasefire

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The biggest winners from the ceasefire are chipmakers, which have high revenue exposure to China.
  • There's a rally among retailers with high percentage of merchandise exposed to Chinese duties. Shares of Floor & Decor, Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Restoration Hardware are up.