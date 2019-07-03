From saving Chrysler to buying Jeep, here are Iacocca's greatest achievements

The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.The Fedread more
Iacocca was one of the most powerful — and best known — executives in the automobile industry, rising to become president of Ford Motor before leading a turnaround at...Autosread more
Markets in Asia traded cautiously on Wednesday morning despite the S&P 500 touching a new record overnight stateside, with global trade concerns weighing on investor...Asia Marketsread more
Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.Autosread more
The policy change reflects a broader push by Amazon to squeeze profits out of a historically low-margin business.Technologyread more
In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...Retailread more
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that...Politicsread more
A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."Economyread more
Symantec, which has been plagued by management turnover and deteriorating earnings, is in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to Bloomberg.Technologyread more
Japanese beer and spirits maker Suntory would rather be in Southeast Asia than in China now, said its CEO Takeshi Niinami.Food & Beverageread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Lee Iacocca transformed the auto industry during a career that stretched from the birth of the Ford Mustang through the death of American Motors.
The automobile icon, best known as "Lee," died on Tuesday at the age of 94.
According to his longtime colleague Bob Lutz, who worked with Iacocca for almost two decades, "Lee was a change agent. He could be tough, but when he was on, he was fabulous."
Here are Iacocca's three greatest achievements in the auto business according to Lutz:
"Lee made the right decisions financially to save Chrysler, but that bailout also required constantly putting himself out front as the face of the company, working tirelessly," recounted Lutz. The early days of Iacocca's tenure at Chrysler also required bold decisions.
"We would be in a meeting discussing our next move at Chrysler and Lee would listen patiently. Then, he'd take a puff of his cigar, pound his fist on the table and say 'Everyone shut up! This is what we're gonna do and this is how we're gonna do it.'"
After stabilizing Chrysler in the early 80's, Iacocca was not content to stand still.
He set his sights on American Motors, an automaker that was partially owned by Renault and struggling to stay relevant. What did Iacocca see in American Motors that was worth spending $1.5 Billion? Jeep.
"Lee was an intelligent risk-taker," said Lutz. "Look at the decision to buy American Motors. If we had not done that deal, Chrysler never would have acquired the Jeep brand, which would go on to become a big part of Chrysler's success."
Looking back now, it's hard for many to appreciate just how much the minivan changed the auto industry.
Prior to the first minivan, families that wanted space and room were primarily driving station wagons or full-size vans. All of that changed in 1984 when Iacocca and his team introduced the first minivan.
"The minivan basically saved the company," said Lutz.
Even Chrysler executives could not fully appreciate the minivan's popularity.
"We were producing 200,000 minivans at one plant and Lee wanted to open a second plant to double production," said Lutz.
He remembers many inside the company were against the idea, "but Lee kept saying it will work, it will work. So we transformed the plant in St. Louis and once it was up and running, we sold out of production almost immediately. Lee was right."