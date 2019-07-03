From saving Chrysler to buying Jeep, here are Iacocca's greatest achievements

Lee Iacocca transformed the auto industry during a career that stretched from the birth of the Ford Mustang through the death of American Motors.

The automobile icon, best known as "Lee," died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

According to his longtime colleague Bob Lutz, who worked with Iacocca for almost two decades, "Lee was a change agent. He could be tough, but when he was on, he was fabulous."

Here are Iacocca's three greatest achievements in the auto business according to Lutz: