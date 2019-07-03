Virtual banks could be bad news for small lenders in Singapore, Moody's says

Pedestrians walk past automated teller machines (ATM) at a United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB) branch in the central business district (CBD) of Singapore.

Singapore's decision to issue new digital bank licenses to non-banking companies will adversely affect smaller banks in the sector, said ratings agency Moody's.

Last week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said it will issue up to five new digital bank licenses to non-banks.

The central bank and regulator said it will distribute up to two digital full bank licenses, allowing non-banking firms to take deposits from retail customers. It will also issue up to three digital wholesale bank licenses for companies to serve small and medium-sized enterprises and other non-retail segments.

"The announcement by the MAS that it will issue up to five new digital bank licences is credit negative for small foreign-owned incumbent banks in Singapore," Simon Chen, vice president for financial institutions group at Moody's Investors Service, said in a note on Tuesday, indicating that their credit ratings may suffer as a result.

"Their modest domestic franchises will face the greatest disruption risk from digital bank entrants," he added in a statement.