'Don't get used to it': OPEC's free pass for US shale will be short-lived, JP Morgan says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Vietnam just teamed up with the EU on a big new deal

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...

Asia Economyread more

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

World Politicsread more

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on...

Currenciesread more

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

The Fedread more

Semi CEO says US-China trade war has had limited impact on the...

Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.

Technologyread more

This European country has been ranked the world's best place to...

Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.

Liferead more

UK investigating Facebook and Google for dominating digital...

The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.

Technologyread more

Modi's main political rival formally quit. The move was...

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress, formally stepped down just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections that saw Prime...

Asia Politicsread more

Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid expectations of Fed rate cut

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday as worse-than-expected U.S. economic data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming...

Asia Marketsread more

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Marketsread more

Kudlow says US-China trade talks to be held in person as soon as...

Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.

Politicsread more

Chinese police arrest man who allegedly poured water over Baidu's...

Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, chief executive of Chinese...

Technologyread more
Energy

'Don't get used to it': OPEC's free pass for US shale will be short-lived, JP Morgan says

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • Earlier this week, OPEC and 10 other allied producing partners agreed to keep 1.2 million barrels a day off the market for another nine months.
  • A protracted period of production cuts has seen OPEC's share of the global oil market sink to the lowest level in almost three decades.
  • "What we are saying to the bulls is: Don't get used to it," J.P. Morgan's Christyan Malek told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.
VIDEO2:1702:17
Was hoping for a deeper oil supply cut from OPEC, analyst says
Squawk Box Europe

A gradual fall in oil prices over the coming years could prompt Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reclaim some of its market share from the U.S., according to the head of EMEA oil and gas research at J.P. Morgan.

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are "there to support oil while they are effectively pregnant with all this economic growth and capital they have got to deliver. But, having said that, what we are saying to the bulls is: Don't get used to it," J.P. Morgan's Christyan Malek told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

Earlier this week, OPEC and 10 other allied producing partners agreed to keep 1.2 million barrels a day off the market for another nine months.

The energy alliance, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, has been reducing output since 2017 as part of a sustained bid to prop up crude prices.

The Middle East-dominated group has succeeded in keeping crude futures near $60 a barrel, albeit five years after oil prices last traded above $100. But, a protracted period of production cuts has seen its share of the global oil market sink to the lowest level in almost three decades.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy and industry minister, listens during a news conference following the 176th Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Stefan Wermuth | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Meanwhile, the U.S. shale industry has expanded at such a rapid rate that it threatens to overwhelm OPEC-led efforts to mitigate demand concerns, swamping the global oil market with supply.

When asked whether he believed OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia could change this dynamic and eventually outlast the U.S. shale industry, Malek replied: "I think, at the moment, with OPEC and Saudi focusing on fiscal (and) economic policy, they are absolutely two feet in the value camp."

"This value proposition, the fact they are giving shale a free pass so to speak is short-lived… I mean three of four years ago, who would have thought that they would be happy with $60 to $70?"

"The bar keeps falling, it is just very gradual. In a few years' time I expect $50 to be an okay oil price, at which point that could see Saudi and OPEC reclaim that market share and then it becomes more competitive," Malek said.

'Peak, plateau and then decline'

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $63.80 Thursday morning, little changed from the previous session, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $57.13, down almost 0.4%.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna, Austria earlier this week, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said shale would eventually go the same way as every other basin in history.

It will "peak, plateau and then decline," Al Falih said, before adding: "Until it does I think it is prudent … to keep adjusting to it."