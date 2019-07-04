US-China trade war has had limited impact on semiconductors, says industry expert

This photo taken on November 19, 2018 shows workers checking laptop parts in a factory in the Hangyong Auto Industrial Park, in Lu'an City, in China's Anhui Province.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has had limited impact on the semiconductor sector, according to Ajit Manocha, CEO at chip industry association, Semi.

The tariff war between the two economic powerhouses has actually been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor industry, Manocha told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Geoff Cutmore at the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China on Monday.

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a trade dispute for more than a year, with both sides levying duties on each other's goods valued at hundreds of billions of dollars. Their months-long trade fight has shifted supply chains, rocked global equities and threatened the world economic outlook.

However, Manocha said the outlook for semiconductors appears "very upbeat."

"Tariff has not really slowed down the industry," he said, even though he acknowledging that 2019 was "not a very good year" for the sector, in part due to an excess in capacity.