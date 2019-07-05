China says there will be no trade deal unless existing tariffs are stripped

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
Payroll growth rebounded sharply in June as the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.Jobsread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.Marketsread more
Democratic 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke sat down with CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood to discuss his views on the economy, Trump's trade war and other campaign issues.Politicsread more
Stocks scored all-time highs this week, but history suggests a double-digit correction could be around the corner. Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial breaks down the chances.Trading Nationread more
Apple is preparing to launch a new MacBook Air this year with a redesigned keyboard that doesn't stick, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.Politicsread more
Residents were assessing the damage and cleaning up the mess on Friday left by the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 25 years.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Government bond yields in most major economies worldwide have been flirting with all-time lows in the last few days, indicating that investors are wary of an impending...Bondsread more
West Virginia officials said the Foresight Energy founder is dead. The 60-year-old died in a helicopter crash, according to his alma mater, Marshall University.U.S. Newsread more
The 10-year Treasury note yield jumped back above 2% on Friday after the government's monthly jobs report surpassed expectations.Bondsread more
The U.S. has to lift all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods if there is to be a trade deal, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
"If the two sides are to reach a deal, all imposed tariffs must be removed," Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday. "China's attitude on that is clear and consistent."
The two countries reached a truce in their year-long trade war last week at the G-20 summit in Japan. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs and start negotiations again. Trump also decided to ease his ban on American companies selling products to Chinese telecom giant Huawei. China said it would continue to buy U.S. agricultural products.
However, Trump said after the G-20 meeting that the 25% tariffs currently imposed on $250 billion in Chinese goods will not be reduced.
While the two nations reached an agreement, which was similar to the one at the G-20 summit in Argentina at the end of 2018, there are still many sticking points including the issue of intellectual property that could deter a long-term deal.