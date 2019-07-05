Fed chief Powell has had a series of very short phone calls with Trump this year

President Donald Trump shakes hands as he announces his nominee for Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, November 2, 2017.

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have talked on the phone a handful of times in 2019, according to the central bank's website.

The Fed chairman's public calendar showed the pair spoke for five minutes on May 20, amid Trump's heightened criticism of the central bank's interest rate and monetary policy. The call represents the fourth publicly disclosed conversation between the two this year, with May's telephone call following similar conversations in April and March as well as a dinner meeting in February.

CNBC was unable to immediately determine the content of those conversations.