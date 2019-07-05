Kamala Harris raised $12 million in second quarter, trailing Biden and other 2020 rivals

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacts as Ryan Kyote donates to her campaign during the Pride Parade in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 30, 2019.

Sen. Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign raised $12 million in the second quarter, her spokesman announced on Friday.

The haul is significantly behind three other presidential contenders who announced their total fundraising hauls earlier this week. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues to lead the group with a $24.8 million total, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with $21.5 million and Sen. Bernie Sanders at $18 million.

A chunk of that $12 million for Harris, D-Calif., came on the heels of her widely praised performance toward the end of June in the Democratic debate in Miami. Her campaign recently announced that she raked in $2 million on the back of 63,277 online donations in the 24 hours after the debate.

The Harris campaign said the second quarter haul came in part from 150,000 new donors. The $12 million total, however, is equivalent to her first quarter tally. The campaign did not return CNBC's request for comment on how much cash it has on hand.

Still, the third quarter may be a different story for Harris. Following her battle with Biden on the debate stage, some of her biggest supporters on Wall Street fielded at least 50 calls from wealthy financiers who first had no interest in supporting Harris's bid for president but now want to meet her, CNBC previously reported.

During the debate, Harris took on Biden for his past work with segregationists and challenged him on his record on busing.

Since then, Harris has surged in many polls, with the latest Quinnipiac survey showing she's within two points of Biden's top spot. That same poll also shows that party voters believe Biden has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in the general election.

None of the candidates have come close to Trump's fundraising success in the second quarter. The president and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million in the second quarter.

