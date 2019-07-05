The end of populism for Greece? Voters head to the polls with a conservative party expected to win

Greek voters are heading to the polls Sunday for the first time since the height of its financial crisis.

Opinion polls suggest that the center-right and conservative party New Democracy (ND) will be forming the next government, potentially with an outright majority in parliament. If proven right, the 2019 general election is set to close the book on the populist rhetoric of current Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"During 2010-2014, the Greek people suffered heavily from high taxes, squeezed salaries and pensions, climbing unemployment and a broadly failing economy. People's despair resulted in wide protests in the streets, and the Greeks were seeking for the culprits; the far-left Alexis Tsipras appeared to be their savior at this time," Athanasia Kokkinogeni, Europe senior analyst at consulting firm DuckerFrontier, told CNBC via email.

Back in 2015, Tsipras and his leftist Syriza party won the election with a promise of confronting the EU and ending austerity in a country that, since 2010, had been at the mercy of international creditors.