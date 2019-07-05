Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is running out of lightsabers, kyber crystals and droid parts, but there's still plenty of souvenirs to bring home from Batuu

The shelves at Disney's new theme park land Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in California aren't bare, but there are a few items you won't be able to get your hands on right away.

The Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu is a mecca for Star Wars fans. Here fans can immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe by building their own lightsabers and droids, sipping on some blue milk and aligning themselves with the Resistance or the First Order.

Part of the appeal of this immersive new land is the merchandise that parkgoers can take home. These items are exclusive to the shops in the park and, therefore, are highly sought after. However, toys, trinkets and collectibles are selling out fast and may not be in stock for a while.

Fans have been vocal on Twitter about what has been out of stock in different areas of the park.

Kyber crystals, the power source for custom lightsabers, that are sold in canisters have completely sold out. Currently, individual blue and red crystals are still available when parkgoers purchase a Sith or Jedi holocrons, information storage devices that react to the different colored kyber crystals by lighting up and producing distinct sounds and pieces of character dialogue from the franchise.

Kyber crystals are also still available for the custom lightsaber building experience at Savi's Workshop. Now that the park is open to the public without reservations, visitors must book a time to get into Savi's and pay a deposit of $199.99, the full cost of the experience, which is forfeited if customers don't show up for their time slot.