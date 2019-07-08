Asia shares set to decline amid dampened expectations for Fed to slash interest rates

The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.Banksread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Monday after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making a move on interest rates.
Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,690, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,746.38.
Shares in Australia were also poised to decline, with the SPI futures contract at 6,678, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,751.30.
Last Friday, the U.S. jobs report showed the economy stateside adding 224,000 jobs in June, well above the forecast number of 165,000 jobs by economists in a Dow Jones survey. That came following a dismal jobs print in May.
"The solid US payrolls report dampened Fed rate cut expectations and severely dented the argument for a 50bps rate cut by the end of the month. Effectively the debate has now switched from a 25bps or 50bps rate cut to a 25bps cut or none," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.
Still, Catril said, the Fed could "look for a couple of insurance cuts" in July and September.
The strong jobs numbers sent Treasury yields upward, with the benchmark 10-year yield crossing the 2% mark.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.239 after surging from levels below 96.8 last Friday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.51 against the dollar after seeing levels below 107.6 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6983 following levels above $0.702 seen in the previous week.