Asia shares set to decline amid dampened expectations for Fed to slash interest rates

Top Stories
Deutsche Bank will exit global equities business and slash 18,000...

The bank aims to reduce costs by 6 billion euros. CEO Christian Sewing had broadcast "tough cutbacks" during a shareholders' meeting in May.

Banks

Deutsche Bank 'very confident' new job cuts will be its final...

Deutsche will cut 18,000 jobs for a global headcount of around 74,000 employees by 2022.

Banks

Powell's testimony could make or break the stock rally

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of congressional testimony is the big event being watched by markets in the week ahead.

Market Insider

Bill Gates says Steve Jobs cast 'spells' on workers to keep Apple...

The Microsoft co-founder was interviewed during a CNN segment on leadership

Technology

Chinese stocks are a buy even without a trade deal, says top...

The outlook for Chinese stocks may be risky. But Lewis Kaufman, a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners, thinks investors should buy them anyway.

Investing

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for June jobs based on data from the Labor Department.

Economy

US defeats Netherlands to win record 4th Women's World Cup

The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Sports

Democracies are on track to lose their global economic dominance...

This week's mini-drama over President Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech, with all its military accompaniment, shouldn't distract anyone from the far more significant story...

Politics

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested in New York on sex...

Law enforcement officials say that wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges.

U.S. News

Bill Gates asks himself these 3 questions to measure his success...

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates takes stock of his personal and work life in a tradition he calls an "end-of-year assessment."

Success

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' fetches $580 million in first 10 days...

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" hauled in nearly $600 million at the summer box office during its first 10 days in theaters.

Entertainment

Greek prime minister-elect: 'It's an important victory for...

Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNBC there was a strong mandate for change in Greece with his party set for an outright majority at Sunday's elections.

Europe Politics
Asia Markets

Asia shares set to decline amid dampened expectations for Fed to slash interest rates

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to a lower open for Asia stocks.
  • Last Friday, the U.S. jobs report showed the economy stateside adding 224,000 jobs in June, well above the forecasted number of 165,000 jobs by economists in a Dow Jones survey.

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Monday after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making a move on interest rates.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,690, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,746.38.

Shares in Australia were also poised to decline, with the SPI futures contract at 6,678, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,751.30.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Last Friday, the U.S. jobs report showed the economy stateside adding 224,000 jobs in June, well above the forecast number of 165,000 jobs by economists in a Dow Jones survey. That came following a dismal jobs print in May.

"The solid US payrolls report dampened Fed rate cut expectations and severely dented the argument for a 50bps rate cut by the end of the month. Effectively the debate has now switched from a 25bps or 50bps rate cut to a 25bps cut or none," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

Still, Catril said, the Fed could "look for a couple of insurance cuts" in July and September.

The strong jobs numbers sent Treasury yields upward, with the benchmark 10-year yield crossing the 2% mark.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.239 after surging from levels below 96.8 last Friday.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.51 against the dollar after seeing levels below 107.6 last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6983 following levels above $0.702 seen in the previous week.