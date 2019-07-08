Asia shares set to decline amid dampened expectations for Fed to slash interest rates

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower on Monday after a strong jobs report last Friday stateside moderated expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon be making a move on interest rates.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,690, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,746.38.

Shares in Australia were also poised to decline, with the SPI futures contract at 6,678, as compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,751.30.