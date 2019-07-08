ECB member says stimulus package could come this month if needed

France's central bank governor hasn't ruled out more stimulus for the euro zone coming as early as this summer, ahead of Christine Lagarde's installment as the new president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Mario Draghi, the current president, laid out the groundwork for his successor in a recent speech where he cleared the path for much more stimulus in the euro zone, which could take the form of another large scale bond-buying program.

Many market watchers saw this as Draghi tying his successor — now due to be Lagarde in November — to his path of easy monetary policy. But François Villeroy de Galhau, France's central bank governor and a member of the Governing Council at the ECB, said a stimulus program could be launched before that, if needed.

"If we speak about monetary policy we have several Governing Councils to come, in the next month, including with Mario Draghi. And if and when needed, there must be no doubt about our determination to act and our capacity to act," he told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Saturday at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

"We look at the markets, but we are not market dependent, we are data dependent. And if we look at the economic signals there is a continuing slowdown but there also significant wage increases ... significant job creation on both sides of the Atlantic. So let us wait for our next Governing Council, and there are several to come, to assess the data and then to decide."