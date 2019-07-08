Fed rate cut this month isn't guaranteed, warns hedge-fund veteran Mark Yusko

Skip Navigation
Apartment rental demand soars as more millennials believe it's...

Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...

$15 minimum wage would give 17 million a raise, put 1.3 million...

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.

Jeffrey Epstein jailed at least one more week in child sex...

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...

Axed Deutsche Bank workers leave with belongings

Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.

Dow falls more than 100 points as Apple leads tech slide

Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.

Apple's 2020 iPhones could spark sales growth: JPMorgan

J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday that they expect Apple's 2020 iPhones to spur growth in unit sales, thanks to new modems and displays.

Forget the Fed — Cramer explains what to look for this earnings...

"Thanks to the endless and sometimes pointless guessing game on Wall Street, you get a sweet deal on all sorts of terrific stocks," the "Mad Money" host says.

US judge halts Trump administration rule requiring drug prices in...

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

Democratic congresswoman unlikely to return contribution from...

Epstein, who owns an entire private island in the Virgin Islands called Little Saint James, contributed $2,700 to Plaskett, during her 2018 run for re-election.

Eric Swalwell drops out of 2020 presidential race

Eric Swalwell plans to run for reelection for his House seat in California instead of pursuing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Canopy needs a new leader for the 'next phase of growth',...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.

Instagram boss says he'll prevent bullying even if it means less...

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said the company is willing to "make decisions that mean people use Instagram less if it keeps people more safe."

Markets

Fed rate cut this month isn't guaranteed, warns hedge-fund veteran Mark Yusko

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • The Fed was divided on projections for a rate cut this year at its last meeting, but the market is still expecting a cut this month
  • Mark Yusko, the CEO of Morgan Creek Capital, has a bearish outlook for the year and expects a hold is a more likely outcome at the central bank's meeting on July 31.
VIDEO6:5206:52
Morgan Creek's Mark Yusko weighs in on the expectation of a Fed rate cute
Fast Money

There's no guarantee the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month despite the CME Group's FedWatch tool showing traders have priced in a 100% probability, hedge-fund veteran Mark Yusko warned Monday.

U.S. stocks tumbled last week after a stronger-than-expected jobs report raised concerns with investors that the Fed could hold off on cutting interest rates. The market rout continued on Monday, with the Dow ending the day more than 100 points lower.

The Fed was divided on projections for a rate cut this year at its last meeting, but the market is still expecting a cut this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. However, Yusko, who has a bearish outlook for the year, expects a hold is a more likely outcome at the central bank's meeting on July 31.

The "politicization" of a rate cut decision has changed a lot in last six months, said Yusko, the CEO of Morgan Creek Capital. Fed Chair Jerome Powell seems to be listening to political pressure, including from President Donald Trump, he added. There's a conflict though, because rates tend to get slashed when there are signs of economic turmoil. 

"The one thing that people are really making a mistake about is they are saying that an interest rate cut is a good thing, because they could use a lower discount rate," Yusko said on CNBC's "Fast Money. " However, if rates were cut it would be because "earnings and growth are going to be disaster," he said.

Yusko isn't the only expert saying investor expectations for a rate cut are too high. Widely followed economist Mohamed El-Erian said last week that the market may be expecting too many cuts from the Fed this year. He still projected one cut this month but possibly nothing after that.

"We as the market base have gotten carried away — carried away thinking it will be 50 basis points in July, thinking we're going to get three cuts by the end of the year," El-Erian said on CNBC's "The Exchange" on Friday.