Jeffrey Epstein had 'vast trove of lewd' photos of young women or girls: Prosecutors

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics.

Federal prosecutors on Monday said wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein is a "serial sexual predator" who has maintained "a vast trove of lewd photographs" of young-looking women or girls as they asked a judge to hold him without bail on new child sex trafficking charges.

Federal agents who searched Epstein's $77 million Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan also found "in a locked safe ... compact discs with hand-written labels including the following: 'Young [Name] + [Name],' 'Misc nudes 1,' and 'Girl pics nudes,' " according to a new court filing in Epstein's case.

Prosecutors said Epstein, a former friend of both President Donald Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton, represented both an "extreme flight risk," and an "acute danger" to the public if the 66-year-old is freed on bail.

"The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant; rather, he is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges," prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York wrote in their filing.

Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, according to his plea agreement on charges brought in Florida.