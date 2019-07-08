Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CrowdStrike, NetApp and more

People shop in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal, January 29, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Apple— Shares of Apple fell more than 2% after receiving a downgrade from Wall Street on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut the stock to sell from neutral saying it sees Apple's fundamentals "deteriorating." Meanwhile, Needham added Apple to its "conviction list" as it sees value in the company's shift to consumer services.

NetApp— Shares of data services company NetApp dropped more than 3% after Citi downgraded the stock to sell from neutral and lowered its price target to $55 from $67. Citi said that NetApp's shares and margins are being pressured by recent competitiveness from companies like Dell, HPE, Pure Storage and Nutanix.

CrowdStrike— Shares of CrowdStrike were up more than 5% after many Wall Street firms started new coverage of the cybersecurity solutions company with a buy. Bank of America initiated the stock with a buy rating, saying CrowdStrike is well positioned to "disrupt" the security market, which will grow into a $7 billion industry. Mizuho and Neeham both initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $80 price target. J.P. Morgan started out with a buy rating on the stock and a $100 2020 year-end price target. Barclays initiated coverage with an overweight rating and $80 price target. The stock went public last month.

Symantec— Shares of software company Symantec jumped more than 3% after Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Broadcom will likely finalize its acquisition of Symantec in mid-July. The report said the final cash offer from Broadcom would value Symantec above $22 billion including debt.

F5 Networks— Shares of F5 Networks, a cloud and security software company, fell nearly 5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral, citing earnings risks from a "weaker short-term spending environment" and increased competition.

Bank of New York Mellon— Shares of Bank of New York Mellon fell more than 2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from overweight saying it sees fewer positive catalysts to lift the stock going forward.

Deutsche Bank—The German multinational banking company's stock dropped more than 5% after its weekend announcement of its restructuring plan revealed the bank will cut 18,000 jobs and pull back from global equity trading and investment banking.

Juniper Networks— Shares of Juniper Networks dropped more than 3% after Citi downgraded the networking and cybersecurity solutions provider to sell from neutral and lowered its price target to $24 from $28. Citi cited recent increased competitiveness from Arista and Cisco and "lofty" second half expectations.

JetBlue— Shares of JetBlue ticked up more than 1% after Credit Suisse upgraded the airline to neutral from underperform, citing strong seasonal vacation demand, strong cost and revenue initiatives and quieter investor expectations.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom, Mallika Mitra, Marc Rod and Elizabeth Myong contributed to this report.