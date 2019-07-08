Trump says US 'will no longer deal with' UK Ambassador after leaked memos

The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Stocks fell as losses in Apple shares pressured the tech sector. Investors also braced for key testimony from the top Fed official.US Marketsread more
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...Politicsread more
Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.Financeread more
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said the company is willing to "make decisions that mean people use Instagram less if it keeps people more safe."Technologyread more
Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
Eric Swalwell plans to run for reelection for his House seat in California instead of pursuing the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon's annual sales event will not only break its own records, but send the rest of the consumer discretionary group higher, says CFRA's Todd Rosenbluth.ETF Edgeread more
President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter at U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and U.K. Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch in the wake of a leaked email in which Darroch called...Politicsread more
Starbucks is trying to replicate the success of its Unicorn Frappuccino with a new take on the blended drink: the Tie-Dye Frappuccino.Restaurantsread more
The delivery of the Russian-made S-400, a mobile surface-to-air missile system, is said to pose a risk to the NATO alliance as well as the F-35, America's most expensive...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump lashed out at U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and U.K. Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch on Monday in the wake of leaked internal memos in which Darroch called the Trump administration "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional."
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday published snippets of the memos from Darroch to the British Government that date from 2017 to the present, and include many comments critical of the Trump administration.
"We will no longer deal with him," Trump said in a tweet on Monday referring to Darroch. "I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not well liked or thought of within the US."
Trump added that May and her administration have created "a mess" by not following his advice on Brexit.
The White House, U.K. Embassy in the US, and U.K. Foreign Secretary did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The State Department referred a request for comment to the White House.
Trump's tweets follow comments to reporters on Sunday in which Trump also lambasted Darroch.
"The ambassador has not served the U.K. well, I can tell you that," he said. "We're not big fans of that man."
The U.K.'s international trade minister Liam Fox defended Darroch on Monday and criticized the leaker, saying the breach could damage the US and U.K's "special relationship."
Trump's comments follow past swipes at Prime Minister May over Brexit.
In interviews with British tabloid The Sun in 2018 and 2019, which occurred close to his visits to the UK, Trump said May had bungled negotiations with the EU.
"I think that the UK allowed the European Union to have all the cards. And it is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage," Trump told The Sun in May. "I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition."
The president has also taken shots at Darroch in the past. Prior to taking office, Trump called for U.K. politician Nigel Farage, a leading voice for Brexit and an opponent of May, to become the U.K.'s ambassador to the US, replacing Darroch.
At the time, the U.K. government defended Darroch. Then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Darroch was "first rate" and there is "no vacancy for that position."
Johnson is now widely expected to become the U.K.'s next prime minister. Trump praised him in his 2018 interview with The Sun, and floated him as a potential replacement for May.
"I have a lot of respect for Boris. He obviously likes me, and says very good things about me," Trump said.