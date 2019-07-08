Central banks cannot perform miracles and lawmakers need to reduce uncertainty, ECB member says

France's central bank governor told CNBC Saturday that monetary policy cannot compensate for trade tensions, and political leaders need to act in order to fend off today's economic threats.

Speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France, François Villeroy de Galhau underlined that the main threat to global growth at present is uncertainty.

"And let us be clear, uncertainty created by trade tensions," Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a member of the Governing Council at the European Central Bank (ECB), said.

"So the priority is to reduce this uncertainty and here we will do our duty as central bankers, but monetary policy cannot do everything. Monetary policy has no magic wand, it cannot make miracles. And it's up to political leaders to reduce these uncertainties, sometimes self-created," he added.

The world's two largest economies are locked in a trade war that has hurt global growth and threatened to spill over into other regions. The U.S. has so far slapped a 25% tariff on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and Beijing has also raised tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of American products. This week, the U.S. government also ratcheted up pressure on Europe by threatening tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods.