Apple lowers prices on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and adds new features

Apple on Tuesday announced updates to the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Air price is being lowered to $1,099, but it will be offered to college students for $999.

It will be sold in the same configurations as before, starting with 128GB of storage, but Apple updated the screen with new TrueTone technology. That means it sets the colors on the screen to match the lighting of the room for a more comfortable viewing experience. It also includes the updated keyboard design that Apple first launched in updated MacBook Pros back in May. It should help to prevent some of the sticky key problems experienced in Apple's MacBooks. But this is not the full keyboard refresh that's rumored to ship with an entirely new keyboard configuration.

The new 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 (or $1,199 for college students.) and includes a quad-core processor in the entry-level model for the first time and improved graphics performance. Like the refresh in May, the entry-level models now also come with new keyboard materials to help prevent sticking keys.

Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID are now also offered in all 13-inch MacBook Pro models, including the entry-level option. It includes the Apple T2 security chip for added security, support for "Hey Siri" without having to click the menu to launch the assistant. The Retina screen also includes new True Tone technology and Apple improved the speakers with wide stereo sound and directional beam forming which reduces background noise for calls. Apple is also now offering up to 2TB of storage in the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Air and new 13-inch MacBook Pro are available from Apple online or in stores today. Students who buy a Mac, an iPad Pro or an iPad Air will also receive a free pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which normally cost $349.95.

