Apple lowers prices on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and adds new features

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.Investing in Spaceread more
Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein sees slowing earnings hurting cyclical stocks.Trading Nationread more
The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the Fed's Jerome Powell, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Politicsread more
Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...2020 Electionsread more
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. needs to stand up to India on the trade front, noting it is unacceptable how India has used tariffs on U.S. goods.Marketsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Apple on Tuesday announced updates to the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The MacBook Air price is being lowered to $1,099, but it will be offered to college students for $999.
It will be sold in the same configurations as before, starting with 128GB of storage, but Apple updated the screen with new TrueTone technology. That means it sets the colors on the screen to match the lighting of the room for a more comfortable viewing experience. It also includes the updated keyboard design that Apple first launched in updated MacBook Pros back in May. It should help to prevent some of the sticky key problems experienced in Apple's MacBooks. But this is not the full keyboard refresh that's rumored to ship with an entirely new keyboard configuration.
The new 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 (or $1,199 for college students.) and includes a quad-core processor in the entry-level model for the first time and improved graphics performance. Like the refresh in May, the entry-level models now also come with new keyboard materials to help prevent sticking keys.
Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID are now also offered in all 13-inch MacBook Pro models, including the entry-level option. It includes the Apple T2 security chip for added security, support for "Hey Siri" without having to click the menu to launch the assistant. The Retina screen also includes new True Tone technology and Apple improved the speakers with wide stereo sound and directional beam forming which reduces background noise for calls. Apple is also now offering up to 2TB of storage in the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The new MacBook Air and new 13-inch MacBook Pro are available from Apple online or in stores today. Students who buy a Mac, an iPad Pro or an iPad Air will also receive a free pair of Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which normally cost $349.95.