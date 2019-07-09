Boeing again reports no new orders for 737 Max as planes remain grounded

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Mexican-made autos stream across border at record rate in first...

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.

Autosread more

PepsiCo CFO: 'We don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown' in...

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the company doesn't see any sign of a consumer slowdown in the U.S.

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

Boeing again reports no new orders for 737 Max as planes remain...

Boeing deliveries have slowed following two fatal crashes of the 737 Max, its best-selling plane ever.

Airlinesread more

Chamath Palihapitiya says Virgin Galactic tourism flights to...

Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.

Investing in Spaceread more

Billionaire and former presidential candidate Ross Perot is dead...

Perot, who ran for president twice, died after a five-month battle with leukemia, a representative for the Perot family said.

Politicsread more

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' got one thing wrong about 1985 —...

While "Stranger Things," now in its third season, has what seems like hundreds of hidden Easter eggs and obvious nods to pop culture in the decade, there's at least one thing...

Entertainmentread more

Hedge funds clinch best start since 2009 as equity bets pay off

Strong, widespread gains in June catapulted hedge funds to their best start to a calendar year in a decade as equity bets paid off.

Hedge Fundsread more

Dow falls for a third day as investors wait for clues on Fed...

The Dow and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.

US Marketsread more

US job openings fall in May, amid declines in construction and...

Hiring dropped by 266,000 to 5.7 million with the biggest decrease in the professional and business services industry.

Economyread more

Palihapitiya compares Virgin Galactic to Tesla, hoping for same...

Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.

Investing in Spaceread more

Billionaire Tom Steyer enters 2020 race with pledge to spend $100...

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...

2020 Electionsread more

Canopy needs a new leader for the 'next phase of growth',...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Airlines

Boeing again reports no new orders for 737 Max as planes remain grounded

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two fatal crashes.
  • Firm orders for the planes ground to a halt after the grounding.
  • Aviation regulators have not indicated when they will again allow the planes to fly.
Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are stored in an area adjacent to Boeing Field, on June 27, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. After a pair of crashes, the 737 MAX has been grounded by the FAA and other aviation agencies since March, 13, 2019. The FAA has reportedly found a new potential flaw in the Boeing 737 Max software update that was designed to improve safety.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Boeing on Tuesday again reported no new orders for its 737 Max, as the worldwide grounding of its best-selling plane is about to enter its fifth month.

Boeing delivered 239 commercial airplanes in the first half of the year, down 37% from the first six months of 2018, amid the grounding. Deliveries are key for the company since that is generally when the manufacturer is paid for the aircraft.

The Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded since mid-March following two fatal crashes that claimed a total of 346 lives and the dearth of orders in June marked the third straight month without any new orders for the planes.

Last month, Boeing won a vote of confidence in the troubled 737 Max when British Airways' parent International Consolidated Airlines Group, said it planned to buy 200 of the jets. Boeing wouldn't include the orders in its monthly tally until the order is finalized.

Boeing's shares fell after it reported its June orders and deliveries, trading down 0.6%.

Boeing's main rival Airbus is also scheduled to release its orders and delivery figures on Tuesday.

VIDEO1:1401:14
Boeing sees third straight month with no 737 Max orders
Squawk Alley