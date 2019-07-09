Boeing again reports no new orders for 737 Max as planes remain grounded

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the company doesn't see any sign of a consumer slowdown in the U.S.CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
Boeing deliveries have slowed following two fatal crashes of the 737 Max, its best-selling plane ever.Airlinesread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Perot, who ran for president twice, died after a five-month battle with leukemia, a representative for the Perot family said.Politicsread more
While "Stranger Things," now in its third season, has what seems like hundreds of hidden Easter eggs and obvious nods to pop culture in the decade, there's at least one thing...Entertainmentread more
Strong, widespread gains in June catapulted hedge funds to their best start to a calendar year in a decade as equity bets paid off.Hedge Fundsread more
The Dow and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Hiring dropped by 266,000 to 5.7 million with the biggest decrease in the professional and business services industry.Economyread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.Investing in Spaceread more
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...2020 Electionsread more
Boeing on Tuesday again reported no new orders for its 737 Max, as the worldwide grounding of its best-selling plane is about to enter its fifth month.
Boeing delivered 239 commercial airplanes in the first half of the year, down 37% from the first six months of 2018, amid the grounding. Deliveries are key for the company since that is generally when the manufacturer is paid for the aircraft.
The Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded since mid-March following two fatal crashes that claimed a total of 346 lives and the dearth of orders in June marked the third straight month without any new orders for the planes.
Last month, Boeing won a vote of confidence in the troubled 737 Max when British Airways' parent International Consolidated Airlines Group, said it planned to buy 200 of the jets. Boeing wouldn't include the orders in its monthly tally until the order is finalized.
Boeing's shares fell after it reported its June orders and deliveries, trading down 0.6%.
Boeing's main rival Airbus is also scheduled to release its orders and delivery figures on Tuesday.