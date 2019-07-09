Facebook is trying to woo YouTube stars with new ways to make money

For many online video stars, YouTube is top of mind when it comes to the best place to post a video. Facebook seems to be trying to change that.

Ahead of Vidcon, a conference for the online video industry held this week in Anaheim, California, Facebook is trying to sweeten its offerings and lure video creators to its platform by helping them make money with advertising and direct payments from Facebook users. The new or updated offerings are similar to some already offered on YouTube and start-ups like Patreon.

Facebook Watch, the platform's video offering that includes original programming and uploaded video from creators, launched globally last year after being introduced in 2017. In June, Facebook said it had reached more than 720 million users monthly and 140 million users daily who spend at least one minute on Watch. With some advertisers saying that even though numbers were up, they wanted more specifics on the data, as well as better functionality for users to discover videos. In comparison, Google-owned YouTube says more than 1.9 billion logged-in users watch video on the platform every month.

YouTube has also spawned a class of superstar creators, some of whom rake in millions of dollars every month. Instagram has been a boon for influencers, but IGTV, Instagram's answer to YouTube, has struggled to find the same kind of success. Creators have also complained about finding their footing from a moneymaking point of view on Facebook Watch.

Facebook defines "creators" as the range of individuals and groups using its tools to make money, whether they're viral video stars or media companies.

Facebook's slew of updates will include new options for placing ads on videos so they're less intrusive for a viewer — for instance, letting creators only show non-interruptive ad formats like a pre-roll ad or an image ad in a video if that video doesn't have a natural break for ads. That feature is available now, the company said.

Facebook will also update its "Brand Collabs Manager," which was announced last year and lets advertisers find creators for branded content partnerships. For instance, the platform is rolling out the ability for creators to share their own audience for ads targeting so a business can target ads with that post to a creator's followers in addition to other relevant audiences. It's similar to YouTube's lucrative Preferred product, which connects big-name advertisers with YouTube's hottest creators.

Facebook is also tweaking how much creators earn from their fans through more direct payments. The company's "Fan subscriptions" program lets viewers pay creators each month for exclusive content and other rewards. It's similar to the start-up Patreon, which lets an individual collect payments from fans.

But while Patreon takes up to a 12% cut, Facebook will take a 30% cut from these subscriptions. (One caveat: If a mobile platform partner is already taking a 30% cut, Facebook will not take a further cut). Starting Jan. 1, Facebook said it will give creators who start using the program a consistent 70% cut of the revenue, regardless of whether Facebook or mobile platform partners are taking the remaining share. Currently, Facebook doesn't take a revenue share for fan subscriptions, so creators keep 100% of their earnings on web. But mobile platforms take a fee of up to 30%, plus taxes and fees (Facebook says it doesn't take a share of that).

Facebook is also testing an expansion of Facebook Stars, a program it already has for creators who stream video games. Stars lets users buy packs of virtual stars that can be given to creators during live and on-demand videos. Facebook takes a cut of each Star pack purchase, depending on how many someone buys. For example, if a Facebook user buys a pack of 100 stars for $1.40, Facebook keeps 28.6%, leaving the user $1 to gift to creators. The more a Facebook user spends on Stars, the less share Facebook will take. Creators get 1 cent per star sent by a fan.

The latest changes may be a way for Facebook to win the attention from creators, who tend to prefer platforms like YouTube and Instagram to make money.

Joe Gagliese, co-founder and managing partner of influencer marketing agency Viral Nation, said YouTube is often top of mind when it comes to creators' efforts.

"A lot of creators are focusing almost all of their attention on YouTube, Instagram and emerging platforms."

He said part of the difficulty in implementing new features in recent years is that people aren't used to seeing certain types of ads or subscriptions on Facebook. YouTube, on the other hand, has been more focused on monetization for creators since the beginning, he said.

"Changing a human's opinion on anything can be difficult," he said. Facebook's algorithm changes have also affected the reach of content, which has been a turnoff for creators, he said.