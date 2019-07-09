Here's how to send money through Facebook Messenger today

Facebook plans to launch its own cryptocurrency next year, and one stated goal is to allow more people to send money to each other over the internet.

The company last month announced Libra, an open-source digital currency, and Calibra, a Facebook digital wallet that can be used to store and exchange Libra. These two projects are key initiatives for Facebook as the company seeks to embed itself further into the digital lives of its users.

But you don't have to wait until 2020 if you want to send money to your Facebook friends.

Facebook actually introduced the ability to send and receive money back in 2015 as a feature for its Messenger app. If you've ever used Venmo or Square Cash, Facebook's service works similarly. Though the feature has never quite become a hit, it's still available and useful for sending and requesting money from friends.