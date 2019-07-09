Here's how to send money through Facebook Messenger today

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.Real Estateread more
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.Politicsread more
These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...Marketsread more
AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includse the exclusive streaming rights to Friends. The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Insurer and hospital stocks fell ahead of a legal showdown over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act before a three-judge federal appeals court.Health and Scienceread more
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, in a tweet, his electric car company is only planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for older Model S or Model X vehicles, not a...Technologyread more
The move comes a day after her team told CNBC that she was unlikely to return the campaign donations after Epstein's arrest.Politicsread more
AT&T's streaming service is called HBO Max and will include exclusive rights to Friends. There will also be new original shows on the service.Technologyread more
Facebook is launching a cryptocurrency in 2020, but Facebook users have been able to send money via Messenger since 2015.Technologyread more
Now is your first chance to own shares in the latest generation of space companies.Investing in Spaceread more
Facebook plans to launch its own cryptocurrency next year, and one stated goal is to allow more people to send money to each other over the internet.
The company last month announced Libra, an open-source digital currency, and Calibra, a Facebook digital wallet that can be used to store and exchange Libra. These two projects are key initiatives for Facebook as the company seeks to embed itself further into the digital lives of its users.
But you don't have to wait until 2020 if you want to send money to your Facebook friends.
Facebook actually introduced the ability to send and receive money back in 2015 as a feature for its Messenger app. If you've ever used Venmo or Square Cash, Facebook's service works similarly. Though the feature has never quite become a hit, it's still available and useful for sending and requesting money from friends.
To do so, open Messenger on your smartphone, go to the Messenger tab on the Facebook desktop website or simply initiate a Messenger conversation with a friend. Look for the $ icon at the bottom of the chat window and tap on it. You'll see a screen pop up with information about this feature where you can tap "Next" or "OK."
On the next screen, you'll be prompted to enter how much money you want to send or request. You can also add a text or emoji description of the payment. If you're on a smartphone, you can add an additional decoration layer by swiping from the right of your phone screen.
Once you finalize the payment, you will be asked to enter a payment method. You can enter either a debit card or a PayPal account. After you've sent money to a friend, they will be notified about the payment and prompted to enter a debit card so they can accept it. The money will be made available to them on their bank account within one to three business days.
You can add a pin code security layer to your Facebook payments by going into the settings of the Messenger app on your smartphone. To do this, tap on your profile photo at the top left corner of the screen. Scroll down and tap on "Payments" and then tap on "Pin" to enter your code. This will prompt you to enter your code before it allows you to send someone a payment.
Note that while Facebook already offers money exchange over Messenger, Libra is meant to make it easier for people who don't have bank accounts, or who cannot easily afford the fees associated with sending money between countries using different currencies.
