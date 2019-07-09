Lighthizer, Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday: Official

Skip Navigation
The housing market is about to shift in a bad way for buyers

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.

Real Estate

Fed chief faces tough task in Congressional testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Market Insider

Lighthizer, Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on...

Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.

Politics

Here's how to send money through Facebook Messenger today

Facebook is launching a cryptocurrency in 2020, but Facebook users have been able to send money via Messenger since 2015.

Technology

Health-care stocks fall ahead of court arguments on Obamacare...

Insurer and hospital stocks fell ahead of a legal showdown over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act before a three-judge federal appeals court.

Health and Science

There's a strange phenomenon reportedly influencing the direction...

These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...

Markets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pours cold water on fans waiting for older...

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, in a tweet, his electric car company is only planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for older Model S or Model X vehicles, not a...

Technology

Democratic congresswoman will donate Jeffrey Epstein contribution...

The move comes a day after her team told CNBC that she was unlikely to return the campaign donations after Epstein's arrest.

Politics

A tortilla shortage at Taco Bell is short term 'headwind' for...

A shortage of tortillas at fast food chain Taco Bell is crippling the chain's menu and could hurt the stock of parent company Yum Brands, Bank of America said.

Investing

PepsiCo CFO: 'We don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown' in...

Johnston pointed to relatively neutral gas prices year over year as one "particularly positive" sign for consumer spending.

CNBC Global CFO Council

Mexican peso drops after Finance Minster Urzua resigns

The Mexican peso dropped against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after Mexico's finance minister, Carlos Urzua, stepped down from his post.

Markets

AT&T rolls out a new, super-charged streaming service

AT&T's streaming service is called HBO Max and will include exclusive rights to Friends. There will also be new original shows on the service.

Technology
Lighthizer, Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday: Official

Kayla Tausche@kaylatausche
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday, a U.S. official said. 
  • They are working toward ironing out a trade agreement between the world's two largest economies. 
  • The official said the sides will continue talks "as appropriate." 
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (L) shakes hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) alongside US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (C) as Liu leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative after trade negotiations in Washington, DC, May 10, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal. 

U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan "to continue negotiations aimed at resolving the outstanding trade disputes" between the world's two largest economies, according to a U.S. official. The official said "both sides will continue these talks as appropriate." 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.