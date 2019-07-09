Year of the Mac: Apple is showing more attention to its line of PCs as the overall industry shrinks

The new MacBook Air Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple has spent a lot of time and effort over the last year revamping and refining a product line that accounts for just 9% of its sales. Apple dropped the "computer" from its name over 12 years ago, but the Mac product line that predates the iPhone has received a lot of attention from Cupertino recently. Mac desktops and laptops are essential to Apple even as the company sells far more iPhones and iPads. That's because the only way to write software for an iPhone or iPad is on a Mac, making many Mac users one of Apple's most important kinds of customers: software professionals. On Tuesday, Apple updated its MacBook Air laptop with a higher-quality "TrueTone" screen and dropped the price to $1,099, making it Apple's least expensive laptop. It also revamped one of the 13-inch MacBook Pro models, adding a touchscreen strip to the keyboard called Touch Bar. Apple also discontinued the MacBook, a thin-and-light machine with a name that confused many Apple customers, and the older MacBook Air that didn't include modern USB-C connectors. It's a total clean-up of Apple's laptop lineup. Apple's attention to its laptops come as Mac sales dropped 5% in terms of unit sales in 2018, according to an IDC estimate. However, the entire PC market declined 3.7% during that year, according the same estimate. "Overall, it is a tremendous simplification of the entire MacBook lineup, and that's a good thing," closely followed Apple watcher John Gruber wrote on Tuesday.

A regular refresh cycle

Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) and Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (R) look at the new Mac Pro during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The refreshed models also underscore Apple's new commitment to a regular refresh cycle for its Mac computers, so that customers don't worry that they are buying years-old technology. People who use Mac computers for work want to know when they're buying a new computer, often for thousands of dollars, that they're not getting years-old technology or previous-generation Intel chips. The best way to determine this is by the number of days since the last release or refresh, since Apple doesn't usually talk about upcoming products and doesn't provide an update roadmap. The update for the MacBook Air was its first since last October, or about 252 days, according to MacRumors' Apple release tracker. Before that, the last update to the Air was in March 2015, or 567 days before last fall's redesign. Headed into the fall, all of Apple's Mac products have been recently updated. The iMac got new chips in March, most MacBook Pro laptops were updated this summer and the updated fan-favorite Mac Mini was unveiled last fall. For people who need high-end, extreme-performance workstations — animators, programmers and designers — Apple revealed a new Mac Pro desktop tower in June. It starts at $6,000 and some speculate that a fully-maxed out version will cost around the price of a new sedan. The Mac Pro isn't available in stores yet, but when it goes on sale this fall, it will be over 2,000 days since it was last updated. That's a six year gap that many Apple fans vocally complained about.

New software features

Apple Music will replace iTunes in macOS Catalina this fall. Apple

Apple is also supporting the Mac with new software features. For example, when Apple Arcade, the company's gaming subscription, launches this fall, it will support Macs, not just iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs. The latest version of MacOS, called Catalina, is also seeing major changes and Apple resources dedicated to cleaning up old software that hadn't been given a lot of attention in recent years. For example, the next version of MacOS won't have iTunes, which had gotten bloated with lots of excess features over the years. Instead, it will have separate apps for music, podcasts and TV. You'll also be able to sync your iPhone directly with your Mac without using iTunes. Apple also introduced a new feature that enables users to have a double-screen setup on the go by pairing an iPad to act as a MacBook's second screen. Developers said at Apple's conference in June that they were excited about a software development tool called Catalyst, which allows software developers to write code once and have it run on both iPhones and Macs, with the hope that some apps that were previously exclusive to the iPhone could be ported, creating a richer software ecosystem.

Keyboard problems

The keys on the keyboard take some getting adjusted to. Todd Haselton | CNBC