Mexican-made autos stream across border at record rate in first half of 2019

Remember President Donald Trump's threat to slap a tariff on every product the U.S. imports from Mexico? That threat in early June, which the President later dropped, had auto executives worried.

The latest numbers from Mexico shows why so many in the auto industry were so concerned.

Mexican factories sent 1.37 million vehicles north of the border during the first half of this year — making up 16.3% of the U.S. auto market, according to Mexican auto industry trade group, the Asociacion Mexicana de la Industria Automotriz.

That's up 13% over the same time last year and setting up 2019 for another record-breaking year for Mexican auto imports. A record 2.6 million vehicles were imported from Mexico to the U.S. in 2018, making up 15% of the U.S. auto market, according to the Mexican auto industry's latest report released Monday.

In June alone, automakers exported just under 250,000 new cars, trucks and SUV's to the U.S., an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month last year.