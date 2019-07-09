Mexican-made autos stream across border at record rate in first half of 2019

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.Autosread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.US Marketsread more
Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.Investing in Spaceread more
Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein sees slowing earnings hurting cyclical stocks.Trading Nationread more
The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the Fed's Jerome Powell, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Politicsread more
Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...2020 Electionsread more
Cisco plans to acquire Acacia Communications for $70 per share in a $2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis, the companies announced.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. needs to stand up to India on the trade front, noting it is unacceptable how India has used tariffs on U.S. goods.Marketsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Remember President Donald Trump's threat to slap a tariff on every product the U.S. imports from Mexico? That threat in early June, which the President later dropped, had auto executives worried.
The latest numbers from Mexico shows why so many in the auto industry were so concerned.
Mexican factories sent 1.37 million vehicles north of the border during the first half of this year — making up 16.3% of the U.S. auto market, according to Mexican auto industry trade group, the Asociacion Mexicana de la Industria Automotriz.
That's up 13% over the same time last year and setting up 2019 for another record-breaking year for Mexican auto imports. A record 2.6 million vehicles were imported from Mexico to the U.S. in 2018, making up 15% of the U.S. auto market, according to the Mexican auto industry's latest report released Monday.
In June alone, automakers exported just under 250,000 new cars, trucks and SUV's to the U.S., an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month last year.
Those numbers are further confirmation automakers, with a few exceptions, continue to add and expand assembly lines in Mexico, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.
In early June, Trump threatened to put a series of escalating tariffs starting at 5% on every product imported to the U.S. from Mexico unless the Mexican government helped curb the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. The threat prompted Mexico to take actions at the border and after nine days of threats, President Trump dropped the idea.
For auto executives, the threat may have caused headaches, but it didn't force any changes to supply and assembly lines that are firmly entrenched in Mexico.
Take BMW, in early June it officially opened a new assembly plant in San Luis Potosi that builds 3 series sedans, it's most popular car. Most of those cars will be shipped north of the border and sold in the U.S..
"Our production network is flexible, but at this point I don't see any reason to change our plans," BMW board member Oliver Zipse told CNBC.